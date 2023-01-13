Read full article on original website
DeSantis aims to expand COVID-19 mask, vaccine protections in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday a new legislative effort to permanently prohibit requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations, masking, and vaccine passports during a "Prescribe Freedom" event in Panama City Beach.
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market
Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know
Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida
ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23
Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
Ron DeSantis Takes On the Likability Issue (Sort Of)
The GOP’s great hope to defeat Trump is hot on Fox but cold on the stump and in the VIP line. Will it matter?
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
You prefer to vote by mail? Many are surprised that all must now reapply
Whether it’s convenience for time-starved people, wanting to avoid haranguing by political activists outside polling places, or more time to study their choices — or a combination — Florida voters love casting their ballots from their couches or kitchen tables. More than one in three Florida voters — 2.6 million-plus, including more than 440,000 in Broward and Palm Beach counties — voted by ...
Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
Tougher Penalties Eyed In Florida For Refusing Breath Tests
Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They can face 18-month suspensions if they
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida
In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
