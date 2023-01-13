ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

businessobserverfl.com

Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market

Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
amisun.com

34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida

ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
floridapolitics.com

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You prefer to vote by mail? Many are surprised that all must now reapply

Whether it’s convenience for time-starved people, wanting to avoid haranguing by political activists outside polling places, or more time to study their choices — or a combination — Florida voters love casting their ballots from their couches or kitchen tables. More than one in three Florida voters — 2.6 million-plus, including more than 440,000 in Broward and Palm Beach counties — voted by ...
denisesanger.com

Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
hernandosun.com

Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida

In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
