Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
4th stimulus check update 2023 — One-time payment from $200 to $1,050 goes out this week – check if you’re eligible
AMERICANS are receiving automatic payments between $200 and $1,050 this week. The direct payments come from a $9.5billion pot - part of California's Middle Class Tax Refund. The one-time payment is to provide relief for California taxpayers. The refunds started going out in October 2022 in the form of debit...
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
If you win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot don’t tell your friends, advisers warn
The temptation to throw a lavish part to celebrate will be strong—but keep it quiet, financial gurus say.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
Did anyone win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Winning numbers, where lucky ticket was sold.
The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $1.35 billion for the Jan. 13 drawing – the lottery game's second largest. A ticket in Maine won it all.
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
