Metro Detroit shoppers react to rising grocery costs

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

Metro Detroit shoppers react to rising grocery costs 01:34

(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery costs go up families are finding themselves squeezing their budget.

"It's like a rat race because every time I go the prices are always changing the prices keep going up and I think eggs now are like are like six dollars," said Charmaine Williams, a shopper in Detroit.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs are up 60% from last year.

Noelle Nachreiner from the Michigan Ag Council says the bird flu outbreak is taking a toll on the supply, as the demand for eggs continue to increase.

" As eggs are supposed to be hitting store shelves, there just aren't as many because the number of birds are down," Nachreiner said.

George Quackenbush from the Michigan Beef Industry Commission says today's beef rates are similar to 2022.

He says there are ways for families to save by selecting alternative cuts.

"If we're looking for Ribeye steak, we can easily swap to like a chuck eye steak or maybe even a strip steak if we're looking for a more affordable option," Quackenbush said.

"So again, looking for those deals when we go to the meat case."

Dorles Johnson says she shops in spurts and tries not to spend over $100 per visit.

"It's like sticker shock every time you go in the grocery store something you bought two weeks ago or a month ago is one price and then when you go back to get it again its jumped up a dollar, 75 cents or whatever and those things keep adding up," Johnson said.

Comments / 30

Cathy Brown
4d ago

what's with the food price gouging and do anybody cook at home anymore because I do cook at home and and I do not like restaurant food.

Reply(4)
3
Shawn
4d ago

that's a lie if anything we have more chickens like the lie of shortage on chicken wings but no shortage on thighs ppl can tell y'all anything and you buy it smh

Reply
2
tourch
3d ago

Don’t want to hear it from them. They voted for this mess. Sure wasn’t the country side , just big cities

Reply
3
 

