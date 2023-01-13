ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to increase toll rates effective Jan. 15

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel announced Friday that the toll rate will increase.

The new rate will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.

"Even with the increase, I am pleased that the tunnel will remain the most cost-effective way to travel between Detroit and Windsor for all vehicle classes," said Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel. "These inflationary increases and exchange adjustments will cover wage increases and the additional costs associated with maintaining and operating the tunnel."

The rate for non-commercial vehicles, which includes automobiles, vans, RVs and commercial passenger vehicles crossing from Detroit to Windsor, will be $6.50, increasing by $1.

In addition to this, the rate for commercial trucks and trailers will also increase by $1.

This does not affect the toll rates from Windsor to Detroit.

