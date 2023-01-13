More TikTokers are taking the stand on children they should've taken in the first place

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The age of mommy bloggers seems to be coming to an end on social media, especially TikTok.

A recent push to eliminate children on social media has been a topic of conversation on the popular video app. People have posted videos arguing that influencers who post their children online are putting their kids at risk.

Some have argued that using children as content, creates blurred boundaries between parents and children ultimately leading to resentment and a strained relationship.

YouTube families like the Ace family and the LaBrants have come under fire in recent years for using their kids to get views.

Others, like Kodye Elyse , say it can be dangerous and increase the chances of a child being stalked or preyed upon.

But now, popular mom influencers like Maia Knight , Bobbi Althoff , Mada Graviet , and more have made moves to slowly take their children’s faces and lives off social media.

Knight, 26, gained 8.6 million followers because she documented raising her twin daughters as a single mom.

But last month she announced she would be taking her children’s faces off social media.

“They’re toddlers now and I have decided to not show them anymore,” Knight explained.

She acknowledged that while she might lose followers for doing so, she feels she's making the right decision for her daughters.

“I am making a choice for my daughters to protect them,” she said.

Althoff told followers last year she was planning on removing photos and videos of her toddler daughter's face as well as her newborn daughter.

Elyse who is a single mom to three children has maintained that she will not share her kids with her 3.9 million followers on TikTok for privacy and safety.

"The way I see the internet for kids is basically them being in a room with one of those one-way mirrors," Elyse explained.

@kodyeelyse

Reply to @claudiamethner

Graviet, 24, who gained popularity for sharing her two-year-old son online told followers at the beginning of December that she would be scaling back the amount she posts of her son too.

"It didn't feel good posting him anymore," she said in a video .

She explained that her son no longer wanted to be filmed and she felt their time spent together wasn't as genuine.

@madagraviet

Replying to @oxcasewill so sorry to takeover as main character on here lol just didnt feel good anymore gotta lookout for the boy :)

As notable moms choose to take their children off social media, they've, mostly, received an outpouring of support from fans who respect their decision.

Indy100

