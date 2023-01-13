ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Tosses Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Attempt to Dismiss Sex Assault Case

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
The judge in writer E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump isn’t playing nice to the ex-president’s “absurd” demands. Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed y Carroll under New York’s new Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on old sex-assault claims. Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, alleges that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room. Trump tried to get the sexual assault case thrown out, claiming the new law violates his constitutional rights and strips him of his due process. “To suggest that the ASA violates the state Due Process Clause because the legislature supposedly did not describe that injustice to the defendant’s entire satisfaction in a particular paragraph of a particular type of legislative document – itself a dubious premise – is absurd,” Kaplan wrote. When Carroll first made the rape allegation in 2019, Trump accused her of lying to sell a book while saying she wasn’t his “type,” leading her to sue him for defamation as well.

