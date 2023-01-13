ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno Memo, Friday the 13th edition

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
Happy Friday, and happy pseudo-birthday to Las Vegas. The original townsite plans for Sin City were filed with county officials on Jan. 13, 1905 -- also a Friday the 13th, as it turns out.

Today is a great day to take down the last remaining outdoor Christmas decorations, hit up the grocery store, and maybe hit up the hardware store for some fence slats -- the next big storm is heading in tomorrow ( Amy Alonzo has the details ).

Next tenant has big Sooz to fill

The Suzies Adult Superstore building -- specifically, the one on Kietzke and East Second, right off the freeway -- is in its final days. The black-and-pink sex shop topped with a giant American flag permanently closed last summer; the new property owners now have filed demolition permits.

Legal battles almost kept Suzies from opening at all, and its location near homes, a hospital and the ballpark has raised eyebrows for quite a while. Question: Would it still be in business if it were in a tasteful wood-paneled building with a discreet sign reading "Susan's Marital Aids"? Discuss. Jason Hidalgo has more on the future of Suzies and for the property .

Rebel without a cause

A week after it opened, Reno's new arthouse cinema has closed its doors. It's expected to be temporary, say the owners. Theater 42 ran afoul of city regulations on a number of issues, including licensing and restroom facilities, which likely will involve new construction.

Owners say the theater should be back up and running sometime in February, and running afoul of the law in the first place should give it that elusive "bad boy" appeal. Evan Haddad has more .

Take your green energy plans somewhere else, says Burning Man

Renewable energy company Ormat Technologies wants to dig exploratory wells near Gerlach to determine the viability of a new geothermal plant in the area. The federal government initially found that there would be no significant impact on the environment, but that finding is now being challenged by Burning Man, Friends of Nevada Wilderness and a handful of other interested parties who say a new geothermal plant will impact area hot springs and also introduce noise, traffic and light to the Black Rock Desert. Can you imagine -- someone just showing up and disturbing the desert with a bunch of noise, traffic and light? What nerve. Amy Alonzo has more .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Reddit's r/IsTodayFridayThe13th , which confirms that today is indeed Friday the 13th.

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno Memo, Friday the 13th edition

Comments / 0

 

