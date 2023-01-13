FOUND: Weymouth Teenager Missing For 2 Weeks Who Potentially Went Out Of State

UPDATE: Weymouth Police report Rebekah Webb has been found.

Weymouth Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Rebekah Webb, age 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, according to Weymouth Police on Facebook .

WPD Missing Person Alert: 17 year old Rebekah Webb The Weymouth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance... Posted by Weymouth Police Department on Friday, January 13, 2023

Rebekah is described as a White female, standing 5'3," and weighing between 130 and 135 pounds. Authorities believe the teenager could be in Providence, RI.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.