EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is in El Paso Sunday, according to a news release issued by Adam’s office. According to his public schedule, Adams met with city and county El Paso officials, including Mayor Oscar Leeser, to see how the migrant crisis has affected the community and what processes they are following.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO