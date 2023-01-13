Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Feds decide alleged El Paso Walmart shooter won't face death penalty
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The man accused of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting will not face the death penalty in the federal case, according to a notice filed by The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas Tuesday. “The United States of America hereby notifies...
El Paso man pleads guilty to operating Ponzi scheme disguised as crypto investment firm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to five counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, Abner Tinoco, 27, operated a Ponzi scheme through his business by soliciting millions of dollars of investments from clients and claiming he would invest their money into funds dealing with cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.
Bond denied for man accused at firing at authorities during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of shooting his wife and later was involved in a slew of armed robberies followed by a police pursuit appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a police...
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
Rep. Henry Rivera recalls time at El Paso Police Department with Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with CBS4,...
Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
Video of El Paso officer detaining juvenile during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
New York Mayor Eric Adams visits El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is in El Paso Sunday, according to a news release issued by Adam’s office. According to his public schedule, Adams met with city and county El Paso officials, including Mayor Oscar Leeser, to see how the migrant crisis has affected the community and what processes they are following.
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
People from Albuquerque, Las Crucens excited for Las Cruces airport commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Las Cruces International Airport's anticipated first commercial flight took off on Monday morning. CBS4 spoke with people around town who said they thought opening up the airport to passengers was a good idea and it...
U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
City of El Paso seeks public feedback on possible regulations for short-term rentals
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, across the Borderland. The city is looking at limiting the number of STRs that can operate in one area, adding permit requirements, and enforcement actions. CBS4 spoke to property...
Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
One man dead after car crash in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Special Traffic Investigations responded to a crash in the Lower Valley that killed one man Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 6700 block of El Paso Drive according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
The sun city experienced high winds and El Pasoans are not fazed
EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person CBS4 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
El Paso Museum of Art's newest exhibit explores tales tied to seasons
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museum of Art's newest exhibit explores tales tied to the seasons. "Denise Brown: Seasons" focuses on the series, The Four Seasons, and incorporates four large canvases. Brown’s paintings capture the significance behind universally shared stories and the power within...
