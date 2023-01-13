Read full article on original website
FDA Petitioned to Ban Red Dye 3 in Food Based on Harmful Health Effects, Children’s Exposure
Consumer groups are calling for the use of erythrosine—also known as red dye 3—in foods to be banned, pointing to studies suggesting the food coloring’s carcinogenicity and children’s heightened exposure to the coloring. Although red dye 3 was banned in cosmetics over 30 years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is still approved for food applications.
EFSA Sets Acceptable Daily Intake for Copper, Says EU Population is Not at Risk
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has established a new Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) for copper, and has determined that, at present, the EU population’s combined exposure to copper from all sources does not pose a health concern. Copper is an essential micronutrient that is naturally present in many...
Using Sunlight to Control Foodborne Pathogens in Agriculture
Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (UGA’s CAES) are using precision agriculture to create a sunlight-based method for controlling microbial contaminants in irrigation water used for food crops. After enough research is conducted, the UGA team hopes to create an app that will help growers enhance food safety.
