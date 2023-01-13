ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschannel20.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The nearly two million people in Illinois using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will see their benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced the change on Tuesday. Nearly half of the states across the...
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 13, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – “I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday that the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19 is 59 this week, compared to 73 the previous week.
KBUR

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
tripsavvy.com

The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois

Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Attorney Thomas DeVore says Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit will commence

(WTVO) — A lawsuit seeking to block the Illinois Department of Corrections vaccine mandate will commence, says downstate attorney Thomas DeVore. DeVore, who unsuccessfully ran for Illinois attorney general last fall, says the complaint will move forward even though IDOC has dropped its requirement that all corrections workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Right now, in front […]
suburbanchicagoland.com

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report. Report serves as a road map to modernize the office, transform operations, and upgrade services. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today released his Transition Team’s report that will serve as a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and...
B100

Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?

If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Applications Open for Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship

For families facing sudden financial difficulties, private school tuition might become a low priority for stretched budgets — but there’s help out there. The Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship program offers tuition assistance for families who meet income thresholds. There are no merit components to eligibility. “The Illinois Tax...
newschannel20.com

Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards now accepting nominations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The 2023 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame awards are now accepting applications. The awards recognize adults ages 65 and older and highlight their contributions to Illinois. The categories for nominations are community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force. Each year, four...
ILLINOIS STATE

