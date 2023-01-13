Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
NBC Sports
Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency
It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some insight on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's market could look like this offseason.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason
The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach
With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff
Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
NBC Sports
Texans complete interview with Sean Payton
The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los...
NBC Sports
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports
Calais Campbell on Lamar Jackson: You can’t let a guy like him go
After Sunday night’s loss to the Bengals, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said that he believes the team would have won with a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback and the theme at the team’s facility on Monday remained supportive of Jackson. Jackson missed the last six games of...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: If a team hires me, the Saints will ask for a mid-to-late first-round pick
Sean Payton says that if he takes a head-coaching job, the team that hires him will have to give the Saints a mid-to-late first-round draft pick. Payton told Colin Cowherd he and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis have come to an understanding that that’s what his new team will give the Saints, if Payton takes a head-coaching job.
NBC Sports
Patriots Talk: Could Marrone join coaching staff if O'Brien is the OC?
The New England Patriots are pursuing a new offensive coordinator after a difficult 2022 NFL season that saw the team's offense struggle under the coaching of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Bill O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as the University of Alabama offensive coordinator, is the "primary target"...
NBC Sports
Here's where Patriots stand in latest betting odds for Lamar Jackson's next team
Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback. Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing in only 12 games. He missed the last five regular season games, plus the Ravens' AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore went 2-4 (including the playoffs) without Jackson during that span.
