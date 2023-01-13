ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Now We Know Who’s Taking Over the Nick’s Crispy Taco Space

It was just at the end of December that Nick’s Crispy Tacos in Russian Hill announced the business would give up the ghost, closing on December 28. Now we know who’s going to take over that fishy, fabled corner on Broadway and Polk streets. The San Francisco Business Times reports hotel and restaurant developers Frame Ventures is taking over the space at 1500 Broadway, recently applying for a liquor license.
Eater

This Industry Bar in the Mission Just Opened a Gallery Next Door

What happens when two Bay Area born-and-raised artists, who happen to be service industry professionals, agree to open a gallery for contemporary art? They make something a lot like the new art gallery House of Seiko at 3109 22nd Street. Co-owner Cole Solinger, who is from the South Bay and attended Saint Ignatius in the Sunset, is a visual artist and has worked as a curator for many years. Meanwhile, fellow co-owner Nick Torres is a founder and beverage director of Buddy and True Laurel, but was a practicing artist years ago and previously worked as an art handler at SFMOMA. “When I opened Buddy, I looked forward to that rotating art realm, in a food space,” Torres says. “I wanted to bring back the cafe and bar space as a safe space, and as a place artists would look forward to exhibiting at.”
