ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Woman killed in shooting in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Batavia Township Tuesday evening. Police were called to Magnolia Drive at 6:45 p.m. after a woman reported that her son arrived at the residence with his girlfriend who had been shot. Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive...
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian-involved crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was involved in a crash on Tuesday night. Butler County Police say that the crash happened between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. SR-129 was temporarily closed. Police have not commented on the pedestrian’s condition.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Woman pleads guilty to setting Middletown home on fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has admitted to starting a fire that heavily damaged a home. Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to three counts of arson. She started a fire on Manchester Avenue in Middletown Aug. 21. Fortunately, no one was injured. A judge will sentence Stevens in February. She...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Lawrenceburg 2023 State of the City Address will be in February

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun will deliver his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 17, featuring highlights from 2022 and a community vision moving forward for 2023. "On behalf of the City of Lawrenceburg and City Council, I invite you to see and hear for...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

6-year-old boy hospitalized after rare complications from Strep A

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local boy is on the journey to recovery after fighting for his life in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors say Perseus Thomas developed a rare and aggressive case of Strep A, which led to medical complications. While the 6-year-old boy has a big smile...
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WKRC

I-71 Northbound shut down during crash investigation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 was shut down for hours early Sunday morning following a serious crash. It happened around 2:30 a.m. The northbound lanes were shut down between the Martin Luther King Dr. and Dana Avenue exits. Police say initial reports indicate a wrong-way driver was involved.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Basketball game dedicated to 17-year-old student with cancer

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The stands erupted in cheers every time the Covington Catholic Colonels scored at Tuesday’s game against Highlands High School. But the biggest cheers were reserved for a young man who is not even on the basketball team. In October, 17-year-old Covington Catholic lacrosse player...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

New local program helping break barriers to success for minority women

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, we are learning there are still disparities happening in our own backyard. A new program called "Advance" is now taking applications. Renika Smiley is the founder of Empower Gen Now Network. She was moved to take action after learning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State brewery to open a new taphaus and kitchen

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Sonder Brewing will open a second location in neighboring West Chester. The Mason brewery said its taphaus and kitchen will go in on Civic Center Boulevard. It will replace the former Skalley's location. “We have searched for the right location for about two years,” states...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Tap water is not safe in medical devices, study says

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - When people are sick, devices such as a humidifier or nasal irrigation may help clean out congestion, but a recent study shows that many people believe tap water is safe to use with these devices. The science shows this isn't true. Putting tap water in medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Educator of the Week builds relationships with students over the years

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Our Educator of the Week is an intervention specialist at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown. Laura Collins leads a classroom of kindergarten through second graders. It’s a social-communication classroom where students learn everything from academics to social skills through hands-on lessons and play-based activities catered to each student.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy