FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman killed in shooting in Batavia Township
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Batavia Township Tuesday evening. Police were called to Magnolia Drive at 6:45 p.m. after a woman reported that her son arrived at the residence with his girlfriend who had been shot. Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive...
Clermont County couple accused of leaving autistic toddler in vehicle
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont County couple is accused of leaving their half-dressed toddler in an abandoned car. The little boy has autism. Robert Williams and Mary Smith face a child endangering charge. They appeared in court on Monday. A deputy was called to a home on Newtonsville...
Pedestrian-involved crash in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was involved in a crash on Tuesday night. Butler County Police say that the crash happened between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. SR-129 was temporarily closed. Police have not commented on the pedestrian’s condition.
Woman pleads guilty to setting Middletown home on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has admitted to starting a fire that heavily damaged a home. Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to three counts of arson. She started a fire on Manchester Avenue in Middletown Aug. 21. Fortunately, no one was injured. A judge will sentence Stevens in February. She...
Medical marijuana user fighting drug charges after traffic stop leads to drug seizure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Controversy is swirling around the issue of medical marijuana even though Ohio has allowed its sale since 2018. That includes how law enforcement handles it when dealing with possible medical marijuana patients. Seth DeHart of Hamilton is one such patient and is fighting drug charges he...
'100% in support of it': Covington mayor alludes to safe bike routes pending formal vote
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Bicyclists in Covington got a small win Tuesday evening. They have been pushing for bike-friendly streets since August when a woman was hit and killed while riding her bike across the 11th Street bridge. The push for safer bike lanes comes after the death of Gloria...
Cincinnati Police arrest NY man for allegedly selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man from out of state is accused of selling fake Bengals tickets. Cincinnati Police arrested Timothy Nesmith of the Bronx Sunday for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets with the Bengals' trademark B on the tickets. He's facing one felony charge of trademark counterfeiting. He was arraigned this...
Dearborn County man sentenced to 45 years in prison for child molestation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Dearborn County man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for child molestation. Ronald Bills, age 40, pled guilty to five counts of child molesting. A plea agreement was made so that victims would not have to testify at trial. His 45 year sentence is...
Lawrenceburg 2023 State of the City Address will be in February
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun will deliver his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 17, featuring highlights from 2022 and a community vision moving forward for 2023. "On behalf of the City of Lawrenceburg and City Council, I invite you to see and hear for...
Locals work to bring attention to human trafficking issue during January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The goal is to spark conversation and raise awareness as to what human trafficking can look like in society. “By having a month to really have these conversations between people you know, people you don't know we turn this from...
6-year-old boy hospitalized after rare complications from Strep A
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local boy is on the journey to recovery after fighting for his life in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors say Perseus Thomas developed a rare and aggressive case of Strep A, which led to medical complications. While the 6-year-old boy has a big smile...
Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
I-71 Northbound shut down during crash investigation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 was shut down for hours early Sunday morning following a serious crash. It happened around 2:30 a.m. The northbound lanes were shut down between the Martin Luther King Dr. and Dana Avenue exits. Police say initial reports indicate a wrong-way driver was involved.
Basketball game dedicated to 17-year-old student with cancer
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The stands erupted in cheers every time the Covington Catholic Colonels scored at Tuesday’s game against Highlands High School. But the biggest cheers were reserved for a young man who is not even on the basketball team. In October, 17-year-old Covington Catholic lacrosse player...
New local program helping break barriers to success for minority women
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, we are learning there are still disparities happening in our own backyard. A new program called "Advance" is now taking applications. Renika Smiley is the founder of Empower Gen Now Network. She was moved to take action after learning...
Tri-State brewery to open a new taphaus and kitchen
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Sonder Brewing will open a second location in neighboring West Chester. The Mason brewery said its taphaus and kitchen will go in on Civic Center Boulevard. It will replace the former Skalley's location. “We have searched for the right location for about two years,” states...
Adopt-a-Pet: Kelsey and Kim are from the same litter and hope to be part of your family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - SPCA Cincinnati have two puppies that are ready to go to a wonderful home. Kelsey and Kim are two pups from the same litter that enjoy being held and cuddled. They're likely to give lots of kisses to whomever is holding them!
Tap water is not safe in medical devices, study says
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - When people are sick, devices such as a humidifier or nasal irrigation may help clean out congestion, but a recent study shows that many people believe tap water is safe to use with these devices. The science shows this isn't true. Putting tap water in medical...
Educator of the Week builds relationships with students over the years
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Our Educator of the Week is an intervention specialist at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown. Laura Collins leads a classroom of kindergarten through second graders. It’s a social-communication classroom where students learn everything from academics to social skills through hands-on lessons and play-based activities catered to each student.
City Gospel Mission starts 2023 with a new president
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City Gospel Mission helps 10,000 people a year and it is now under new leadership. Dr. Jonathan Brown, who just started last week, talks about the future of the organization.
