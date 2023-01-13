ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide

A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property

A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified

Jefferson City Police have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Atchison streets as 27-year-old Michael Burns. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams says investigators have been able to locate multiple witnesses to the deadly shooting, adding they are cooperating at this time. Police are not...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Suspect jailed in JCMO killing

17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend. Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified. Officers say they...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage man sentenced to 30 years for impregnating neighbor girl

An Osage Beach man is sentenced for impregnating an 11-year-old neighbor. Marquecio Simmons, 30, pleaded guilty Monday, January 9 to first-degree statutory rape. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Court documents state the girl miscarried a fetus in January 2020. Through criminal paternity testing, officials were able to...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjluradio.com

Mexico man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old runaway

An Audrain County is facing a minimum of 10 years in a federal prison for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He’ll be sentenced April 12.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court

COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
COLUMBIA, MO
southarkansassun.com

Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri

Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN

A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy