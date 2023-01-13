Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Former Phi Gamma Delta member charged with hazing pushes for out-of-county jury
COLUMBIA - Benjamin Karl, one of the former MU Phi Gamma Delta members charged with felony hazing, made an appearance at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday. This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident in October 2021.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide
A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property
A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified
Jefferson City Police have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Atchison streets as 27-year-old Michael Burns. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams says investigators have been able to locate multiple witnesses to the deadly shooting, adding they are cooperating at this time. Police are not...
kwos.com
Suspect jailed in JCMO killing
17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
KOMU
Scammer impersonates Boone County Sheriff's Office, asks residents for up to $800
COLUMBIA − A male scammer impersonating a "Cpt. Jason Reynolds" from the Boone County Sheriff's Office has called multiple Columbia residents over the past few days threatening jail time and asking for up to $800 to clear their name. According to Columbia resident Nancy Holliday, the scammer opened the...
KOMU
Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend. Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified. Officers say they...
KOMU
Columbia woman accused of stabbing man, burning his body pleads not guilty
BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday after she "refused" to show up for a scheduled arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, waived her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal...
kjluradio.com
Osage man sentenced to 30 years for impregnating neighbor girl
An Osage Beach man is sentenced for impregnating an 11-year-old neighbor. Marquecio Simmons, 30, pleaded guilty Monday, January 9 to first-degree statutory rape. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Court documents state the girl miscarried a fetus in January 2020. Through criminal paternity testing, officials were able to...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
kjluradio.com
Mexico man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old runaway
An Audrain County is facing a minimum of 10 years in a federal prison for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He’ll be sentenced April 12.
Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
southarkansassun.com
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
kmmo.com
ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN
A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
KMZU
Chillicothe woman facing involuntary manslaughter, drug charges released to federal custody
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman held at the Randolph County Jail on charges out of Livingston County has been released to federal custody. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release Tehya R. Kelley, 24, was released Wednesday to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's on a federal conspiracy violation charge.
Comments / 0