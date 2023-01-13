Read full article on original website
Mon Health System employee appointed to West Virginia Leadership Agency
Mon Health System is pleased to announce that Jennifer Nestor, Chief Nursing Officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, has been appointed as President-Elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership (WVONL). The WVONL exists to advocate for the profession of nursing and the future of healthcare to advance...
WVCAN releases annual report on state coverage and service outcomes
The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data Report for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 45 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.
Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore's inauguration as Maryland's first Black governor on Wednesday will be punctuated with references to Black history, including an acknowledgement of the slaves who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol and the Baltimore native who became the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Looking to make all the right moves
As the West Virginia Legislature works its way through two bills that address issues with the Department of Health and Human Resources, it’s become apparent that while there are some differences between the House and Senate bills, the message is the same: The DHHR is too big to manage.
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
