Detroit man faces first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting another man during an argument

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A 47-year-old Detroit man stands accused of multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, after an intense verbal altercation ended in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. on January 10, Detroit police went out to the intersection of Florence St. and Forrer St. -- near Greenfield and Puritan Ave -- to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers said the victim was lying face down on the sidewalk and had been shot several times. Paramedics arrived shortly after, but the wounded man had already died. He was identified as 65-year-old Anthony Tyner of Detroit.

The accused gunman is Jermayne Dale Fields.

At this time, authorities believe that a heated argument between Tyner and Fields escalated. Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots, fatally injuring Tyner.

On Friday, Fields was formally charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

A probably cause conference will be held January 27 with a preliminary examination scheduled for February 3.