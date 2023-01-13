Read full article on original website
New citizen reporting system launched in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has announced the implementation of the Citizen On-Line Reporting System. This system is intended to help citizens report crimes and improve law enforcement's response to incidents. "By implementing this citizen reporting system, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to expand...
Cheboygan County Sheriff calls it a career after 22 years
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 35 years with the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Dale Clarmont is set to retire on January 31. Sheriff Clarmont has spent the past 22 years as the Cheboygan County sheriff. Sheriff Clarmont said he's proudest of the growth his team has shown over...
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
Events in northern Michigan held in honor of MLK
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- People in northern Michigan are helping to spread MLK's dream and end racism. The nonprofit Northern Michigan E3 remembered the civil rights leader with a freedom walk and education fundraiser. The walk started at Thirlby Field and ended at the Right Brain Brewery. "That's what we want...
Free books and STEM kits available at libraries on MLK day
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Families across northern Michigan can pick up free books and STEM kits at local libraries on Monday. United Way of Northwest Michigan is working in collaboration with Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center's Literacy Hub Region #2 and Newton's road, in honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day by providing tote bags filled with free books and STEM kits to 48 libraries.
Frostbite Food Drive to begin this weekend
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation's annual Frostbite Food Drive is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan 28. Volunteers will be welcoming donations onside at multiple locations this year, the foundation said in a statement. Father Fred serves an average of 166 families with food every week...
Wellston man charged after women held hostage
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wellston man who allegedly held two women that he accused of stealing his meth hostage at gunpoint has been charged, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Miskell, 50, has been arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on the following charges:. One...
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
'Remembering MLK' concert held at the City Opera House
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan honored and celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday night, almost 60 years after he gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Around 400 people were at the City...
Traverse City museum showcases work by BIPOC artists on MLK Day
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Here in Traverse City, some nonprofit organizations offered free programming in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College offered free admission to its galleries on Monday. Another story: NMC to host events for Martin Luther King...
Ski resort keeps the slopes open despite a shortage of snow
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders may not be getting the white winter they always dreamed up, as warm weather keeps snow off the ground. But ski resorts are doing what they can to keep the sprit alive and crowds are traveling north because of it. Another story: Warm-up forces...
Couple pleads guilty after infant daughter's death
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Onaway couple charged in the death of their 3-month-old baby both took a plea agreement on Tuesday. Justin and Deana Bond were charged in March with child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of their daughter Eliana. Prior story: Family member...
