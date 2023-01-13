Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch
Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
How many Overwatch 2 characters are there?
Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s highly successful and popular Overwatch. As is with most of Blizzard’s games, Overwatch 2 has a diverse array of characters that work as playable heroes for the game. Each hero has their own backstory and ways they fit into the game, with every one of them sporting unique designs full of personality.
Annie, Zoe, and Orianna grab up buffs, various marksmen to get mana boosts in League Patch 13.2
Over the latest League of Legends patch, summoners have watched as some champions rose to relevancy while others fell to new lows in the game’s evolving meta. Certain picks have struggled to find their fit within the scene, but in Patch 13.2, a trio of mages will be getting some attention from Riot Games’ developers.
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework
The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
TFT 13.1 B-patch nerfs Mech Sett and 5-costs
Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics 13.1 B-patch today, nerfing overpowered traits and Set Eight champions who have dominated the meta. Hitting live servers around 4pm CT, the TFT Set Eight 13.1 B-patch contained a total of seven changes. Not included in the update today, however, were any buffs to previous units like Yuumi who have essentially seen little to no play since Patch 13.1 was released. But those changes are potentially coming in Patch 13.2, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which will release on Jan. 25.
How to get the Hu Tou Mao Mei and Kkachi Echo Lunar New Year skins in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has had a series of events that gave fans skins and game modes, and it seems Blizzard doesn’t feel like stopping anytime soon. The Lunar New Year event 2023 is here, and there are some enticing skins to add to your collection. Prepare your wallets and your collective minds; the new Echo and Mei skins have landed.
Wraith Heirloom’s possibly receiving recolors in Apex Season 16 event
On Feb. 4, 2019, Apex Legends released its first trailer and opened its servers to the public, initially launching with one map and eight playable legends. Four years and 15 seasons later, Apex continues to grow in size, and now features four different battle royale maps, evolving and changing with each season, and 22 characters to choose from.
Here are the best games to watch in the first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
It’s still pretty cold out, but in a couple of weeks, the action will be heating up on Summoner’s Rift when the 2023 LEC Winter Split begins. Fans from across the globe will get to sit back, relax, and enjoy some competitive League of Legends from the finest players Europe has to offer from Saturday, Jan. 21.
Ranked play in Modern Warfare 2: Release date, MW2 ranks, and all details so far
It’s unfortunately become a bit of a frequent occurrence that the latest Call of Duty release doesn’t launch with any update about ranked play from the developer, let alone a ranked mode at all. Unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 is no exception, launching on Oct. 28, 2022 with no...
Warzone Mobile could be getting Resurgence mode before Warzone 2, according to leak
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans who are pining for the return of the Resurgence mode may want to look away from this one. A new report from leaker Shaun Weber, first posted by @just4leaks2 on Twitter and later picked up by CharlieIntel, claims that Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone Mobile. The small-scale map was home to the respawn-based Resurgence mode, a hit with Warzone players.
Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug
A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
Overwatch player gets quadra kill with Wrecking Ball in the best way possible
Among all Overwatch 2 tanks, there is none better than Wrecking Ball to wreak havoc in the enemy’s lines. Thanks to his numerous mobile abilities, Hammond and his deadly machine can steamroll through a packed team and make them split up by knocking back everyone who’s on their way, stomping onto the ground for even more chaos.
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
Best lower-rarity spells from the first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season
The first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season was packed with powerful Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that have players salivating over their potential in a variety of Constructed formats. Magic: The Gathering’s next set releases on Friday, Feb. 10 and marks the return of the Phyrexians...
Has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 been delayed?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was supposed to be set up for a second season starting at the beginning of February, but recent data mining suggests that players might have to wait a little bit longer before the new content release. Season one of MW2 began on Nov. 16,...
Riot commits to battle against rising complaints of botting in League
Over the course of the last few years, botting has become an increased issue for League of Legends players due to the number of people looking to sell accounts once they hit a certain level in the game. Riot Games has been battling against these sellers for quite some time, but now, the developers are stepping up their game in the fight against bots.
Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer
One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
