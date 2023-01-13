ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:. Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys. This means staying away...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Country Fried Steak is a delicious comfort food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country Fried Steak. 3 pounds Cube Steak (extra tenderized round steak) LOTS Of black pepper (LOTS) Begin with an assembly line of breading dishes for the meat:. buttermilk mixed with egg in one; flour mixed with spices in one; meat in one; then have one clean...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Million Youth March's day of giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte organization, Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, hosted its ninth annual day of giving Sunday. Dozens of families showed up to the free event. Local barbers and hair stylists gave free haircuts for school-aged kids from pre-k all the way to seniors in high school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Create a Family Handbook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is important to enjoy your home and your time with your children; however,. life is messy, and can be chaotic especially in an emergency. Embrace your life and home for the stage you are currently in and to keep things moving smoothly create a Family handbook. Laurie Martin from Simplicity organizers has more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These grocery store staples have had double-digit price increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the majority of grocery store food items are more expensive now than they were just one year ago. The price of food has increased by 10.4% since December 2021 with grocery store staples seeing even...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Church opens up coworking spaces to community

Pastor Chris Brown of Doxa Deo Church in Matthews is doing a little something different with his campus during the week. He's renting coworking spaces to utilize the church when services aren't in session. "We had a passion to integrate with our community and to love our community well," Brown...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give. "God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

The history behind MLK Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies in Belmont industrial accident

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy