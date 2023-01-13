ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine police seek help locating missing person

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested

GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
GREENDALE, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects following a fatal shooting Monday, Jan. 16. Authorities say it happened around 4:48 p.m. near 49th and Capitol Drive. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained gunshot wounds and arrived at a local hospital where he later died of his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Kenosha man hiding in attic arrested following SWAT response

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Monday evening, Jan. 16 following a pursuit and negotiation. Just after 4:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect wanted for felony charges. Officials say the suspect fled the stop in his vehicle and police pursued until learning a child was inside the suspect vehicle.
KENOSHA, WI
iheart.com

Search Continues For Missing Brookfield Woman

Police in Brookfield are looking to the public for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field in Brookfield last Tuesday night. The search, which went through the weekend will be...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI

