After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 58
Racine police seek help locating missing person
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
CBS 58
West Allis PD: 14-year-old and 15-year-old shot near 57th and Burnham Streets
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are investigating after a shooting incident that happened near 57th and Burnham Streets on Sunday, Jan. 15. Police say around 9:40 a.m., police received a report of a person possibly shot with a BB gun. Upon arrival, officers learned two juveniles,...
Man sets home on fire, barricades himself inside, police say
A Milwaukee man set a home on fire and then barricaded himself inside Tuesday morning, according to Milwaukee police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
CBS 58
Juvenile shot in parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall, suspect arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greendale police say a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting outside Southridge Mall Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls just after 7 p.m. indicating that the male victim was shot in the east parking lot. The victim was transported to...
WISN
Have you seen them? St. Francis police searching for vandals caught on camera
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — St. Francis police released a video on Tuesday in hopes of finding three vandalism suspects. According to a release, the trio caused $30,000 dollars in damage at Superior Equipment and Supply at 4550 Brust Avenue on Sept. 21. According to the company's website, the business is a commercial kitchen supply store.
2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
CBS 58
20-year-old Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects following a fatal shooting Monday, Jan. 16. Authorities say it happened around 4:48 p.m. near 49th and Capitol Drive. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained gunshot wounds and arrived at a local hospital where he later died of his...
Man shot and killed by Kenosha sheriff officer following police chase
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
Victims react to declining car theft numbers in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department says there were 23% fewer car thefts in 2022 compared to 2021. While police are hopeful with numbers declining, victims are still concerned.
CBS 58
Wanted Kenosha man hiding in attic arrested following SWAT response
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Monday evening, Jan. 16 following a pursuit and negotiation. Just after 4:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect wanted for felony charges. Officials say the suspect fled the stop in his vehicle and police pursued until learning a child was inside the suspect vehicle.
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
iheart.com
Search Continues For Missing Brookfield Woman
Police in Brookfield are looking to the public for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field in Brookfield last Tuesday night. The search, which went through the weekend will be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
