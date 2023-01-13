Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Bryan Cranston says Malcolm in the Middle movie reunion talks are happening: 'That would be fun'
After years of yes, no, and maybe Malcolm in the Middle might finally be headed for the big screen. Bryan Cranston, who starred as the affable Wilkerson family patriarch Hal on the beloved early-2000s sitcom, told E! News that discussions about reuniting its cast once again have been happening. "There...
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83
Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding in “Night Court”: How to watch the show’s revival series
If you want to start the new year by watching a new sitcom, you’re in luck because a classic 80′s sitcom is being rebooted and there’s a familiar face in the cast. “Night Court” premieres on Tuesday, January 17 at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream of the show can be found on fuboTV, Peacock, and other live-streaming services listed below.
Jeff Jarrett On Paul Walter Hauser: He's A Clout Vampire, I Got High Fives After That Guitar Shot
Jeff Jarrett explains why he attacked Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser briefly appeared on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was featured in a segment on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night, the Golden Globe Award winner was confronted by Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. After Hauser insulted Jarrett, the group attacked him, and "Double J" smashed a guitar over the actor's head.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pedro Pascal praises ‘The Last of Us’ as ‘the greatest opportunity of playing make-believe’ he’s ever had
Gamers all over the world have been smiling from ear to ear after the premier episode of The Last of Us aired yesterday on HBO, and Pedro Pascal, who stars as the gritty lead, Joel, also has some wonderful things to say about the project. The actor was clearly transported...
Comments / 0