NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star

Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83

Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
Jeff Jarrett On Paul Walter Hauser: He's A Clout Vampire, I Got High Fives After That Guitar Shot

Jeff Jarrett explains why he attacked Paul Walter Hauser. Hauser briefly appeared on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was featured in a segment on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night, the Golden Globe Award winner was confronted by Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. After Hauser insulted Jarrett, the group attacked him, and "Double J" smashed a guitar over the actor's head.

