villages-news.com
Restaurant employees provide affidavits in support of boss accused of attack
Employees at a local restaurant have provided sworn affidavits in support of their boss accused of an attack on a teen worker. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of battery. Lofley used profanity and was “lecturing”...
villages-news.com
Former local police chief held on stalking charges
A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
villages-news.com
Father sentenced to seven years in prison after son dies of gunshot wound
A father has been sentenced to seven years in prison after his 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in an accident at their home. Christopher Wyatt, 33, of Lady Lake, was sentenced earlier this month in Lake County Court in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded in 2020 at the family home on Singletary Road.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident shares thoughts on drug trafficking sentences
I noticed on January 17th that a local Ocala man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. Given how deadly drugs like fentanyl are, I believe that a charge of attempted murder should be considered with appropriate punishment. If the person sold these drugs to someone who died, I believe the charge should be upgraded to murder.
villages-news.com
Hairdresser hopes to ditch alcohol monitor after acquittal in one of two DUI charges
A hairdresser is hoping to ditch an alcohol monitor she was ordered to wear after a pair of drunk driving arrests. Aimee Pauline Kidd, 40, of Lady Lake had been arrested in November 2021 on a charge of driving under the influence after nearly hitting a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. That charge is still pending.
villages-news.com
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room
A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
villages-news.com
State attorney announces task force to punish animal abusers
State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
villages-news.com
Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo
A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after ‘bragging’ he had stolen motorcycle
A Summerfield man was arrested after “bragging” that he had a stolen motorcycle parked in his garage. The father of a woman who is dating 27-year-old Panudech Charoensiri contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he bragged about purchasing the stolen motorcycle for $600. A deputy went...
Pasco Man Sentenced To Over 21 Years For Trafficking Fentanyl
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Edwin Hill, a/k/a “Z”, 51, Holiday, has been sentenced to 21 years and ten months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin, four counts of distribution of fentanyl,
villages-news.com
Villager caught back behind wheel after losing license in Rhode Island DUI
A Villager was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile after losing his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest in Rhode Island. David Joseph Tobin, 59, who lives in the Sandhill Villas in the Village of Duval, was driving a green 1976 Triumph TR6 at 12:02 a.m. Sunday northbound on Morse Boulevard near Stillwater Trail when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
ocala-news.com
Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
villages-news.com
Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars
A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars. The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
villages-news.com
Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa
A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after Cadillac rear ends Amazon delivery vehicle
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Cadillac rear ended an Amazon delivery vehicle. Augustine Anthony Bollo, 55, of the Village of Hawkins was driving a white 2007 Cadillac ST5 when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Frazier Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bollo claimed the Amazon driver backed into him and insisted he “did not do anything wrong.”
