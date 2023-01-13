Former Mississippi teacher enter Alford plea in sexual abuse case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A former Desoto County middle teacher has entered an Alford Plea after being accused of sexually abusing a girl in 2021.

Evan Brooke Redd entered the plea in Tate County Court on Wednesday.

On Sept. 30, 2021, Senatobia Police received a report from a girl who said she’d been sexually abused at Redd’s residence on East Gilmore Street.

Redd was listed on DeSoto Central Middle School’s website as an 8th-grade Mississippi Studies and World Geography teacher.

She was later removed from the DeSoto County Schools website and is no longer an employee.

Authorities did not state how the victim knew Redd but Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said it’s inexcusable for someone in her position to be accused of such serious acts.

Senatobia Police says the matter has been continued for sentencing until Feb. 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.