Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
Wyoming bill would ban electric vehicle sales, gloat to Newsom about it
In a measure calling for a ban on the sale of electric cars, Wyoming GOP lawmakers asked that a copy of the measure be sent to Gavin Newsom.
Nashville burger restaurants react to California chain In-N-Out's expansion
Will animal style-obsessed crowds forget their old standbys and flock to the shiny new California chain?
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS. EVENING FOR WESTERN-NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag. Warning for low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels.
