Adams County, PA

WGAL

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Route 15 crash

A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on Route 15, according to Adams County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pat Felix said Leanne Elliott, 32, of Camp Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Latimore Township crash, between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and the Hanover/York Springs exit. She died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled accidental.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to rollover crash

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash that shut down a busy Nottingham roadway. The crash was reported at just before 1 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at the entrance to Honeygo Run Regional Park. One vehicle overturned in the crash and Honeygo Boulevard is shut...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
PennLive.com

Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home

A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

A person was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg. Officers from Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to West Loudon Street and Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian entered the road, where they were struck by a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County

Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say

A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
GREENCASTLE, PA
WGAL

Two fatal fires break out in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, PA
