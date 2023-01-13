Read full article on original website
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Tractor trailer bursts into flames after Dauphin County crash; 2 killed
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 4 a.m.: Two people died as a result of a tractor trailer crash on I-83 in Dauphin County on Jan. 16. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi—the driver of the tractor trailer—and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger's identity has not been released at this time.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Route 15 crash
A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on Route 15, according to Adams County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pat Felix said Leanne Elliott, 32, of Camp Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Latimore Township crash, between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and the Hanover/York Springs exit. She died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled accidental.
Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to rollover crash
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash that shut down a busy Nottingham roadway. The crash was reported at just before 1 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at the entrance to Honeygo Run Regional Park. One vehicle overturned in the crash and Honeygo Boulevard is shut...
All lanes shut down on I-83 NB in Dauphin County due to crash
All lanes are closed after a crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: I-283 South TO I-76 Turnpike - Airport/Lancaster.
Water line repair planned on Cameron Street in Harrisburg: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised westbound Cameron Street (Route 230) will be restricted to a single lane Wednesday so a contractor can make water line repairs about midway between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard. Weather permitting, the left lane of westbound Cameron Street will be closed from 9 a.m....
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A person was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg. Officers from Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to West Loudon Street and Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian entered the road, where they were struck by a...
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County
Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Second fatal house fire in central Pa. county kills 1 person
A second fatal house fire in York County took place Monday evening. According to Cody Santiago, the director of emergency management for York County, dispatch reported the fire the fire happened on on Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township just after 5 p.m. Ted Czech, the York County public information...
Driver flees fatal crash, gets involved in 2nd crash that closes Route 15
Update: Oklahoma man arrested after leading police on pursuit through Adams County. Update: Route 15 reopened in Adams County after multiple crashes, including fatal: PennDOT. Update 7:45 p.m.: The crash at PA 134 - Taneytown Road has cleared, according to PennDOT. The crash at Latimore Valley Road is still an active scene and all southbound lanes are still closed.
Route 15 reopened in Adams County after multiple crashes, including fatal: PennDOT
This story has been updated to share corrected information from police. All southbound lanes of Route 15 in Adams County have reopened after several hours of closures stemming from two related crashes on Friday. The first crash was reported around 2:30 p.m., in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road,...
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County
19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year, which didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
New location found for people living under Mulberry Street bridge: Harrisburg officials
UPDATE: Massive cleanup, new petition aims to stop eviction of Mulberry St. Bridge homeless encampment. City officials, with help from the Dauphin County Human Services and the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, have found a new location for dozens of residents who have been asked to leave an encampment under the Mulberry Street bridge.
