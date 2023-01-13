A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO