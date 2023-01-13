Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Related
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
WFAA
Dallas Cowboys arrive home after huge playoff win at Tampa Bay
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the Wild Card playoffs Monday night. Here's video of the Cowboys arriving home early Tuesday.
Georgia Bulldogs lineman from NJ among 2 killed in wreck, school says
University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member for the national champions, were killed in a car wreck early Sunday morning in Athens, the school said. Willock was a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, who started two games for the Bulldogs last...
Dallas Cowboys standout defender suffers ‘significant’ injury against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys are looking good in their Monday Night Football playoff matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s 31-6 at the start of the fourth and the Cowboys have been in command. But Brady is Brady and so, a late push by Tampa Bay isn’t...
Cowboys fan of the year, James Wright aka 'Suit Man' loving life
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - James Wright's love of the Dallas Cowboys dates back to when he was a little kid. A love his mother says caused him to cry whenever the Cowboys would lose a game. Fast forward to today, Wright still wears his emotions on his sleeve. His closet is filled with Cowboys clothing that looks like a team store. He says he wears at least one piece of team clothing every day. That includes his nine custom Cowboys suits, which has earned him the title of "Suit Man."When James is not rooting on the Cowboys, he serves as a first...
Mike McCarthy comments on Cowboys playoff schedule
Many are criticizing the tough draw the Dallas Cowboys have been given. The Cowboys won their NFC Wild Card Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The team will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara, giving the Cowboys five days of rest. San Francisco, by comparison, will Read more... The post Mike McCarthy comments on Cowboys playoff schedule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
FanDuel Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer ahead of Bengals vs. Bills
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new users in Ohio betting on any sporting event in January 2023 can receive a Bet $5, Get...
Popculture
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Russell Gage Hospitalized During Game Against Dallas Cowboys
Russell Gage was sent to the hospital during Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took a hard hit to the neck during the final minutes of the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage tried to get up but couldn't, leading to the medical staff taking the field and checking in on him. They stayed on a field for a few minutes before taking Gage off the field in a gurney, according to ESPN.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
Browns hire former Eagles coach as their defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz’s career has come full circle with the Cleveland Browns, after beginning his NFL career here and now being hired as defensive coordinator on Tuesday to replace the fired Joe Woods. Schwartz was selected from a pool of candidates to replace Woods that included Steelers...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0