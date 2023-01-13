Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
Boston Globe
Boston has a solution for bands bumped from the Sound Museum. So why are some tenants still making noise?
"They're talking about relocating the Sound Museum tenants to this other building, but they're not talking about relocating the Sound Museum there." Musicians and artists in the Allston/Brighton area are getting louder, despite losing one of the largest independent rehearsal spaces left in the area. The Brighton Sound Museum, owned...
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
WCVB
'The Last of Us,' new HBO show with rave reviews, begins in Boston
BOSTON — A gold-domed building stands at the end of an overgrown, apocalyptic street. It's one of the first images in a trailer for "The Last of Us" and it's apparently supposed to be Boston, but there are details any New Englander might question. For one thing, the building...
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
seacoastkidscalendar.com
Stone Zoo & Franklin Park Zoo Free Admission Day for MLK Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 16. Spend a memorable day with family and friends while learning about fascinating wildlife from all over the world. Throughout the day, we’ll have keeper chats, animal encounters and more to explore! Be sure to add your messages of hope and peace on murals in Franklin Park Zoo’s Tropical Forest and the Animal Discovery Center at Stone Zoo.
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
communityadvocate.com
Royal Plaza Trade Center to host fly fishing show
MARLBOROUGH – The 2023 edition of “The Fly Fishing Show” will begin its nationwide winter run Jan. 20-23 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center with everything for the fly-fishing angler – new products, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting demonstrations, theater presentations, lodges, vacation destinations.
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England
January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm. I look at sites with models wearing puffy warm coats. However, it's a bright sunny day and they also have a skirt on with short boots. What? Don't bet they were in New England for that photo shoot, because that's not our vibe in the winter months.
NECN
Luxe Life: Boston Has a New Trendy Milkshake at The Langham
This new milkshake features vanilla ice cream, orange compound, fresh ginger and whole milk topped with a butter waffle cookie, vanilla macaroons, whipped cream, gold and orange sprinkles, white chocolate sticks, blood orange chip and candies ginger. The flavor is very similar to an orange creamsicle. All guests have to...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
Boston Globe
10 best places to walk your dog in Greater Boston, according to readers
We recently asked readers for their favorite places to walk their dogs. From bike paths to beaches to parks, there are many different locations that make Boston a dog-walking city. LawnStarter ranked the best cities to walk your dog – Boston coming in at no. 18. With metrics like the city’s walkability, average length of dog-friendly trails, professional dog walking availability, and more, it’s no wonder Boston made the list. Whether you are looking for a place to take a peaceful stroll or the perfect place for your dog to take a swim after a long walk, Boston.com readers have you covered.
homenewshere.com
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
New in the Neighborhood: The Point Clothing Lounge
Southie is filled with bars and spots that are for the boys. The one thing missing? A one-stop shop for all the things a man could want or need. Brendan Carter wants to change that. He always felt like there was a need for a men’s clothing hub in Southie...
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
Comments / 2