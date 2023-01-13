ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New boyfriend charged with shooting death of Texas teacher Wendy Duan in her backyard

The boyfriend of a Texas elementary school teacher who was shot dead in her backyard last week has been captured more than 260 miles away in Louisiana and arrested for her murder, police said. Charvas Thompson was apprehended in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Wendy Duan, 28, the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force said. Duan, 28, a language arts teacher with the Alief Independent School District, was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds at her home in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land Saturday night. Police said at...
SUGAR LAND, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Patient died after hospital guards tackled her for mask being too low

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a female hospital patient died after security guards pushed her against a wall for not wearing a face mask above her chin. Stephanie Warriner, 43, appeared to have no pulse after the May 2020 altercation at Toronto General Hospital. She was able to be revived, but was taken off life support 16 days later, CTV News reported.
AOL Corp

Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say

Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
NOXEN, PA
RadarOnline

Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance

New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48...
COHASSET, MA
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

