Read full article on original website
Related
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
First look at 2023’s likely election issues
Sex education, abortion rights and gun control are already talking points. In 2023, New Jersey legislators contending for every seat on the ballot will be running for the first time in redrawn districts, adding some uncertainty about the makeup of the State House at a tumultuous political time for the state and nation.
Prescription-free birth control to be allowed at NJ pharmacies
New law will take effect after rules are drawn up for pharmacists. “We can proudly say that we have finally freed the pill.” Sen Shirley Turner (D-Mercer) means birth control pills. She has pushed to make them more accessible since 2015, sponsoring a bill to let New Jersey pharmacists dispense the pills without a prescription. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law Friday.
Business Report: Incentivizing remote jobs in NJ, Terminal A hiccups
EDA head says NJ could become the friendliest state for remote and hybrid work. In his State of the State address, Gov. Phil Murphy called for development of a program of state tax incentives for companies offering remote work. A survey from the career site Ladders projects that the number of people working remotely will increase this year and that by the end of 2023, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote.
NJ Spotlight News: January 13, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Prescription-free birth control to be allowed at NJ pharmacies. New law will take effect after rules are drawn up for pharmacists.
Social justice advocates fear for progressive agenda in NJ
They were left deflated by Murphy’s State of the State address. By many accounts, Gov. Murphy’s State of the State speech showed that he’s veering away from the publicly progressive politician he once campaigned to be. But he’s not the only one in the Democratic Party taking this strategy, worrying progressive advocates about their agenda in the years ahead.
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities
Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
Opioid OD antidote will be available free at NJ pharmacies
New Jersey is the only state with a free naloxone distribution program. “Christopher overdosed. He arrived at the ER at 4:30, an hour and a half later. There was no 911 call, there was no Narcan. So when he arrived at the ER, he was basically DOA. He had no heartbeat,” said John Power, who lost his son at the age of 23 to a years-long battle with opioid addiction. Power, a pharmacist, channeled his pain into distributing the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone; Narcan is a brand name.
NJ abortion clinic loans draw praise and protests
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, New Jersey clinics reported an influx of more people seeking abortion health care. But providers say the increased demand is pushing them beyond capacity, so they welcome $15 million in forgivable loans from the Murphy administration. Planned Parenthood received funds...
How new law strengthens rights of workers facing layoffs
It’s a good news-bad news picture coming out of Thursday’s latest inflation report, showing consumer prices fell modestly in December for the sixth straight month. Inflation closed out 2022 on a steady decline, falling 0.1% after reaching a peak mid-year. It’s what economists expected, thanks to a sharp drop in gas prices.
Murphy touts NJ as national leader in State of State speech
Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday. Here to break down the main themes of the speech are NJ Spotlight News’ Senior Writer and Projects Editor Colleen O’Dea and Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Project Ready CEO Shennell McCloud discusses results of study on digital access. Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based...
Ciattarelli has his say: Chat Box
Plus, the makers of “American River,” a documentary about the Passaic River. On Chat Box with David Cruz this week, former Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli responds to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address at the start of what will be an important political year. “Things are not as great as the governor would portray them to be,” he says.
Business Report: State of the State reaction, major opioid settlement
New Jersey has joined in a $20 billion nationwide opioid-related settlement. Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address, New Jersey’s business leaders applauded the governor for recent pro-business initiatives and his willingness to work with the business community. At the same time, they say more should be done to support small businesses in New Jersey. Affordability — a key theme in the governor’s address — is an issue for small businesses, according to Michele Siekerka of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. At the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Tom Bracken said the Murphy administration should focus on providing more working capital to small businesses. They need it now, he says.
Park advocates urge Murphy to end funding shortfall
Long-term cuts mean buildings, trails and staffing are neglected, campaigners say. Advocates for New Jersey’s state parks called on Gov. Phil Murphy to end a long-term decline in funding for staffing, maintenance and capital spending, warning that a deteriorating park system is losing visitors to better-funded parks in neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.
Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund
They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality. Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.
Fate of NJ’s concealed-carry gun law is up to courts
Senate President Nick Scutari predicts that most of it will remain in place. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that New York can continue enforcing new gun law restrictions banning firearms from “sensitive places” like libraries and restaurants while legal challenges to that law play out. The decision could have implications for New Jersey, which is locked in a similar legal dispute. Both states passed similar legislation following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last summer that overturned a New York gun-safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places.
Responding to Murphy, Republicans hammer NJ’s lack of affordability
NJ has ‘highest taxes, the most debt and the worst business climate’. Republican legislative leaders responded to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address Tuesday. Senate Minority leader Steve Oroho and Assembly Minority leader John DiMaio, who held a joint press conference immediately following the speech, criticized Murphy as a tax-and-spend governor.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0