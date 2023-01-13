ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

krcgtv.com

Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing

The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Suspect jailed in JCMO killing

17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Police identify man killed in Saturday Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — On Monday, Jefferson City Police provided updates on a shooting that left a man dead in Jefferson City Saturday. According to a release, Jefferson City Police said the name of the deceased man is Michael Burns, 27. In the department's initial release, police said the incident...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified

Jefferson City Police have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Atchison streets as 27-year-old Michael Burns. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams says investigators have been able to locate multiple witnesses to the deadly shooting, adding they are cooperating at this time. Police are not...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man accused of 2019 Thanksgiving murders pleads guilty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was accused of killing two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder. Torry A. Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to the Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Upchurch was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and six other felonies. The post Jefferson City man accused of 2019 Thanksgiving murders pleads guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is accused of multiple felonies after allegedly hitting another man with a frying pan in December. Jordan Castillo, 20, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office was called for a domestic assault report on Dec. 9. The alleged victim said his stepson, The post Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court

COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man dies after cement truck overturns in Boone County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A mid-Missouri man is dead after a cement truck overturned near Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Troy Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was driving on Route Z near North Liddell Lane around 12:20 Monday afternoon when his cement truck traveled off the right side of the road and began to overturn.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

