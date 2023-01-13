Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
kwos.com
Suspect jailed in JCMO killing
krcgtv.com
'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday
krcgtv.com
Man charged after deputies find drugs, 740 rounds of ammo during stop in Sunrise Beach
A Gravois Mills man faced several charges after a traffic stop led to an arrest for two felonies. Camden County Deputies pulled a man over on Sunday on North State Highway 5, in Sunrise Beach. Deputies said that Mark Wildhagen seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. K9 Deputy...
krcgtv.com
Police identify man killed in Saturday Jefferson City shooting
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified
krcgtv.com
Columbia police release name of Jefferson City man fatally stabbed in Columbia
Police released the name of the Jefferson City man, stabbed to death at a home in Columbia, and his body burned in a fire pit. In a tweet, police said that the victim was Samuel Michael Clemons, 21. While Clemons was from Jefferson City, he was attending the University of...
Jefferson City man accused of 2019 Thanksgiving murders pleads guilty
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was accused of killing two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder. Torry A. Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to the Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Upchurch was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and six other felonies. The post Jefferson City man accused of 2019 Thanksgiving murders pleads guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is accused of multiple felonies after allegedly hitting another man with a frying pan in December. Jordan Castillo, 20, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office was called for a domestic assault report on Dec. 9. The alleged victim said his stepson, The post Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man dies after cement truck overturns in Boone County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A mid-Missouri man is dead after a cement truck overturned near Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Troy Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was driving on Route Z near North Liddell Lane around 12:20 Monday afternoon when his cement truck traveled off the right side of the road and began to overturn.
