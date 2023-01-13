ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural address

Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg. I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. Along the winding road that led to this moment, I’ve been grounded in my faith and family. And so I begin by saying to my high school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Closing day at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show sees large crowds

Closing day of the 2023 Farm Show pulls in large crowds. Cooper Williard, 1 1/2, of Williamstown, and his friend Emily Wertz, 4, of Pine Grove, pose for family photos in rabbit cutouts on the final day of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 14, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash blocks part of I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash is blocking a stretch of Interstate 83 this morning in Dauphin County. The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of I-83 between Exit 44B, 19th Street and Exit 46B, US-322, Eisenhower Boulevard. Video below: PennDOT cameras shows I-83 crash scene. Stay with WGAL for...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

James Hubbard of New Covenant Christian School [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. If you listen to James Hubbard for two seconds, you’ll realize he’s definitely not from this area. He’s one of many people who has found Lebanon to be the place he wanted to make his home.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility

A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2023 Inaugural Celebration featuring food and drinks from around the state

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This year's Pennsylvania Inaugural Celebration will feature food and drinks from around the state, including several Susquehanna Valley vendors. The inaugural committee has invited 60 vendors from across the state. Among them, Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County. "We're a family state winery. We've been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the AACA Museum in Hershey

The AACA Museum in Hershey, PA is consistently ranked as one of the top automotive and transportation museums in the United States!. The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) national headquarters is in Hershey, so it makes perfect sense to have the organization’s flagship museum there as well. The...
HERSHEY, PA

