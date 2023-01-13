Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live.
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural address
Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg. I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. Along the winding road that led to this moment, I’ve been grounded in my faith and family. And so I begin by saying to my high school...
abc27.com
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Hazleton Area High School band performs at Shapiro …. Hazleton Area High School band performs...
PennLive.com
Closing day at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show sees large crowds
Closing day of the 2023 Farm Show pulls in large crowds. Cooper Williard, 1 1/2, of Williamstown, and his friend Emily Wertz, 4, of Pine Grove, pose for family photos in rabbit cutouts on the final day of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 14, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo.
WGAL
Josh Shapiro takes oath of office, becomes 48th governor of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officially has a new governor. Democrat Josh Shapiro, 49, took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the Pennsylvania state Capitol. Shapiro becomes the commonwealth's 48th governor, replacing outgoing Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who served two terms in office (the limit for...
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
WGAL
Crash blocks part of I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash is blocking a stretch of Interstate 83 this morning in Dauphin County. The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of I-83 between Exit 44B, 19th Street and Exit 46B, US-322, Eisenhower Boulevard. Video below: PennDOT cameras shows I-83 crash scene. Stay with WGAL for...
lebtown.com
James Hubbard of New Covenant Christian School [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. If you listen to James Hubbard for two seconds, you’ll realize he’s definitely not from this area. He’s one of many people who has found Lebanon to be the place he wanted to make his home.
Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility
A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
Crowds pack the last day of the 2023 Farm Show
Large crowds filled the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday, the last day of this year’s Farm Show. Celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture for the 107th year, this year’s show was blessed with mild weather and great attendance from Jan. 7-14.
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
WGAL
2023 Inaugural Celebration featuring food and drinks from around the state
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This year's Pennsylvania Inaugural Celebration will feature food and drinks from around the state, including several Susquehanna Valley vendors. The inaugural committee has invited 60 vendors from across the state. Among them, Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County. "We're a family state winery. We've been...
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture turned into renewable energy
The butter sculpture from the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been officially dismantled and taken to Juniata County, where it will be used as a renewable energy source.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the AACA Museum in Hershey
The AACA Museum in Hershey, PA is consistently ranked as one of the top automotive and transportation museums in the United States!. The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) national headquarters is in Hershey, so it makes perfect sense to have the organization’s flagship museum there as well. The...
