They came to my house both looked Mexican . they had necklaces with name tags and clipboards but I knew something was not right in hknew I told them I was not interested. After that..the female looked at the male with anger and said then we just need your electric bill. I thought I was gona get pushed because I refused to give to them and shut door on them. I looked out window and the literally disappeared.
if you don't have any utility issues and aren't expecting somebody to knock on your door do not answer your door make sure it is locked and call the police. nobody comes to your house unless you are expecting them. anybody that opens their door to people they're not expecting are foolhardy
not a problem here. they can come in, just remember the dogs see you as dinner
Comments / 22