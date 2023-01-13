Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

Read full article on original website
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Nobody Seems to Know What ‘AM’ or ‘PM’ Actually Means — Do You?
Millions of people use TikTok daily for entertainment, hacks and DIY ideas, but sometimes we learn something new that blows our minds. For example: Many on the social media app are gobsmacked after learning the true meaning behind the popular time-related abbreviations AM and PM. In a viral video, TikTok...
‘Entitled Bridezilla’ Refuses to Let Sister Bring Newborn Baby to Child-Free Wedding
Child-free weddings aren't all that uncommon these days. However, one woman is refusing to attend her sister's wedding because she can't bring her baby. Sharing her situation on Reddit, the woman explained she is currently pregnant and by the time her sister Lisa's wedding comes around, she will have a 5-month-old newborn.
El Paso Parents Share Hilarious Terms Their Kids Made Up For Words They Didn’t Know
When my son was around 5 or 6 years old he didn't know how to describe the visible steam we make when we exhale on a really cold day, so he'd refer to it as "ice breathe." “Look, dad,” he’d say to me before pursing his lips and blowing his breath out, “I have ice breathe.”
Remember That Weird Viral Pink Sauce? You Can Now Buy It at Walmart, Apparently
TikTok's viral pink sauce might soon be coming to a store near you!. The controversial condiment will be stocked at various Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time this year. Beginning mid-January until July 2023, the pink sauce made famous on social media in 2022 will be sold in select...
Internet Tells Married Couple to ‘Sleep in Separate Rooms’ Due to Frustrating Alarm Clock Dispute
One man's inability to wake up to his incessant alarm clock has left his wife exhausted and furious. But the internet has a solution: Sleep in separate rooms!. Sharing her story on parenting forum Mumsnet, the anonymous woman explained that her partner sets his alarm clock to go off every few minutes between the hours of 4AM and 6AM.
Yes, Life Might Actually Flash Before Your Eyes When You Die
Life is full of fleeting moments that create memories. Now, new research from a scientific "accident" suggests that life might actually, truly "flash before your eyes" when you die. Many of us have heard the common phrase "my life flashed before my eyes" when someone recalls a near-death experience. Unfortunately,...
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal
A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
