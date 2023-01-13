ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

By Ryan Reichard
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
93.1 KISS FM

Yes, Life Might Actually Flash Before Your Eyes When You Die

Life is full of fleeting moments that create memories. Now, new research from a scientific "accident" suggests that life might actually, truly "flash before your eyes" when you die. Many of us have heard the common phrase "my life flashed before my eyes" when someone recalls a near-death experience. Unfortunately,...
93.1 KISS FM

‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
93.1 KISS FM

Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy