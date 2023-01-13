Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It wouldn’t be a normal week in the ArkLaTex if we didn’t threaten record highs and have a chance for severe thunderstorms. We could see both over the next 36 hours. Dry and very warm today: There will be areas of dense fog...
ktalnews.com
Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. All...
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Parish School District in need of Substitute bus drivers
The Bossier Parish School District needs substitute bus drivers. Bossier Parish School District in need of Substitute …. The Bossier Parish School District needs substitute bus drivers. Police address recent increase in car chases in Shreveport-Bossier. Police address recent increase in car chases in Shreveport-Bossier. Attempted robbery, USPS carrier assaulted.
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
ktalnews.com
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
ktalnews.com
Police address recent increase in car chases in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There has been an increase in police chases in the Shreveport area. Shreveport police say they want to keep criminals off the street – even if it means you have to chase them down. “We have to catch bad guys, and sometimes bad guys...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday. All eyes are...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
KSLA
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It no doubt has been a violent and deadly start to 2023 in the City of Shreveport. KSLA News 12 has covered shootings in the city almost every day so far in the new year. You’ve seen the crime scene video on our newscasts and...
ktalnews.com
Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity plea | NewsNation Prime
Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discusses the possibility Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Read more here: https://trib.al/HkEFxsq #Idaho #Stabbings #Suspect #Kohberger. Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity …. Former CIA...
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
ktalnews.com
Harrison County deputies searching for runaway teen
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities are looking for a teen runaway they believe may be in the Marshall, TX area. Janyah Martavia Okra was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly wearing a tie-dye jacket in black, gold and white. Okra was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and pink cowboy boots.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
ktalnews.com
Masterpiece Pianist Crystal Jiang in concert at St. Mark’s Cathedral this Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crystal Jiang, considered to be one of the most promising young pianists of this generation, will be in concert at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Shreveport on Sunday, January 22. Jiang, who opened the season of the Marshall Symphony in Texas with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto...
Comments / 0