Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It wouldn’t be a normal week in the ArkLaTex if we didn’t threaten record highs and have a chance for severe thunderstorms. We could see both over the next 36 hours. Dry and very warm today: There will be areas of dense fog...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier Parish School District in need of Substitute bus drivers

BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses

RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Harrison County deputies searching for runaway teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities are looking for a teen runaway they believe may be in the Marshall, TX area. Janyah Martavia Okra was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly wearing a tie-dye jacket in black, gold and white. Okra was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and pink cowboy boots.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

