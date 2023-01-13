ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
BBC

Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle

A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC

West Midlands drug dealers jailed for Welsh county lines network

Two West Midlands drug dealers have been jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine to a Welsh village. Devonn Weston and Blake Sharpe ran six county lines routes to Llandrindod Wells as well as areas of Warwickshire and Staffordshire. The pair, both 23, exploited young men and took over their homes,...
BBC

South Downs: Charity walker picks up hundreds of piles of dog mess

A hiker who picked up hundreds of piles of dog mess from a trail in a national park has said he did so to highlight the environmental harm it can do. Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb (40kg) of faeces during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk of the Serpent Trail in the South Downs National Park.
BBC

David Nash: Inquest told Leeds student 'needed to be seen in person'

A student who died after a series of remote consultations should have had an urgent face-to-face appointment, an inquest was told. David Nash, 26, had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020. He died after being taken to hospital when...
BBC

Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss

Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC

Rail commuters targeted by town's new parking permit scheme

A residents' parking scheme is to be introduced in a Lincolnshire town amid claims some streets are "plagued" by commuters. The roads around Grantham railway station were frequently filled by people going to catch trains, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting was told. Councillors heard the vast majority of residents were...
buckinghamshirelive.com

M1 smart motorway and HS2 works among Buckinghamshire roadworks planned for this week

A host of roadworks on crucial Buckinghamshire routes are planned to take place this week. They include work on the county's motorways as well as important roads in and around major settlements. Smart motorway work on the M1 continues near Milton Keynes, and there is a litany of improvements planned...
BBC

PCSOs win praise for taxi hijack arrest

Two PCSOs who climbed into a moving car to stop a suspect have been shortlisted for a national bravery award. Leicestershire Police's Tim Jones and Jonny Davies were responding to a call from a man, who it was reported was in distress in the area of St Augustine Road in Leicester on 7 June.
Time Out Global

Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales

Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
New York Post

‘How do people not know this?’: Parking ticket loophole revealed

An opportunistic Victorian man has highlighted why on some occasions, reading the fine print may be worth the struggle. Drew Panton recently returned to his car at the Wilson Parking facility in Cremorne, Melbourne, to find a dreaded $65 parking ticket under one of his wipers. But closer inspection of the small leaflet revealed a specification he didn’t expect to find. see also shared by command education How this life coach gets students into Ivy League schools for $1.5K per hour The first line under the ticket’s “important information” heading read: “This is not a fine.” He included a detail in a video uploaded to TikTok last...
BBC

Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan

Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC

Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail

Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down. The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said. One woman said firefighters rescued her after she...
BBC

Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed

A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC

West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks

Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...

