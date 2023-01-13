Read full article on original website
Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police
The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
Money for NHS pay rises will have to come from existing health budget, says No 10
Downing Street warns ministers there will be no extra funding as they look for way to solve industrial dispute
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
West Midlands drug dealers jailed for Welsh county lines network
Two West Midlands drug dealers have been jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine to a Welsh village. Devonn Weston and Blake Sharpe ran six county lines routes to Llandrindod Wells as well as areas of Warwickshire and Staffordshire. The pair, both 23, exploited young men and took over their homes,...
BBC
South Downs: Charity walker picks up hundreds of piles of dog mess
A hiker who picked up hundreds of piles of dog mess from a trail in a national park has said he did so to highlight the environmental harm it can do. Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb (40kg) of faeces during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk of the Serpent Trail in the South Downs National Park.
BBC
David Nash: Inquest told Leeds student 'needed to be seen in person'
A student who died after a series of remote consultations should have had an urgent face-to-face appointment, an inquest was told. David Nash, 26, had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020. He died after being taken to hospital when...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Rail commuters targeted by town's new parking permit scheme
A residents' parking scheme is to be introduced in a Lincolnshire town amid claims some streets are "plagued" by commuters. The roads around Grantham railway station were frequently filled by people going to catch trains, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting was told. Councillors heard the vast majority of residents were...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Three vital passport checks to make now or risk missing your summer holiday
The government has announced the price of a new passport is set to rise within weeks. If people need to get a new one but don't want to pay more they need to act before February 2 when the increase takes effect. The move will see the fee for a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M1 smart motorway and HS2 works among Buckinghamshire roadworks planned for this week
A host of roadworks on crucial Buckinghamshire routes are planned to take place this week. They include work on the county's motorways as well as important roads in and around major settlements. Smart motorway work on the M1 continues near Milton Keynes, and there is a litany of improvements planned...
BBC
PCSOs win praise for taxi hijack arrest
Two PCSOs who climbed into a moving car to stop a suspect have been shortlisted for a national bravery award. Leicestershire Police's Tim Jones and Jonny Davies were responding to a call from a man, who it was reported was in distress in the area of St Augustine Road in Leicester on 7 June.
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
‘How do people not know this?’: Parking ticket loophole revealed
An opportunistic Victorian man has highlighted why on some occasions, reading the fine print may be worth the struggle. Drew Panton recently returned to his car at the Wilson Parking facility in Cremorne, Melbourne, to find a dreaded $65 parking ticket under one of his wipers. But closer inspection of the small leaflet revealed a specification he didn’t expect to find. see also shared by command education How this life coach gets students into Ivy League schools for $1.5K per hour The first line under the ticket’s “important information” heading read: “This is not a fine.” He included a detail in a video uploaded to TikTok last...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail
Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down. The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said. One woman said firefighters rescued her after she...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
UK ambulance workers accuse government of demonising them
In letter to Rishi Sunak, GMB union members say they feel ‘utterly betrayed’ by attempts to portray them as ‘uncaring about safety’
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
