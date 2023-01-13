Read full article on original website
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
winonaradio.com
Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized
(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica
(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
kchanews.com
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Rochester Man Facing Felony Assault Charge for Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County court this week. 23-year-old Dillion Nolan was formally charged with second-degree assault. A judge set his conditional bail at $5,000. The...
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
No injuries reported in Sparta shed fire
SPARTA (WKBT) – No one was injured after a shed fire in Sparta on State Road 16. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold said a home was close to the shed, but it did not “We actually called for mutual aid assistance from Fort McCoy Fire Department for manpower and water supply,” said Arnold. “As we had a second call come...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
