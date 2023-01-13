ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 1

Related
102.7 KORD

DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy

A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Drunk driver intentionally drives into Desert Aire tavern

DESERT AIRE — A suspected impaired driver is accused of driving his vehicle into the front of a bar early Sunday morning in Desert Aire. Antonio Rabadan Altamirano, 31, is charged with first-degree malicious mischief and DUI. Altamirano has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2012 and one in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.
DESERT AIRE, WA
102.7 KORD

Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Charges are being filed in jail riot

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
GRANDVIEW, WA
102.7 KORD

DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago

Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire

At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
KENNEWICK, WA
