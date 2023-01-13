Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
5 teens suspected of stealing deputy's AR-15 from his vehicle
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies arrested five teenagers last month on suspicion of stealing a deputy's AR-15 rifle and a magazine of ammunition from his patrol car. The teens — three 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys — are suspected of stealing the rifle about 2 a.m....
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.
YAHOO!
Son accused of killing father over borrowed car dispute
Jan. 17—ANDERSON — A domestic dispute between a father and son over the use of a borrowed car on Friday led to the death of Jerry Wade and the arrest of his son Jansen. The Madison County Prosecutor's office on Tuesday was given an additional 72 hours to file against Jansen Lee Wade, 31, booked at the county jail on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and criminal recklessness.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
2 arrested in series of Kokomo overdoses, several of which resulted in deaths
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo residents were arrested Tuesday for their roles in a series of overdoses, some of which were fatal, that happened in a matter of days across the area. Kokomo police said they were called to "multiple" possible overdoses between Friday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan....
Current Publishing
Noblesville police investigating armed robbery
The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
YAHOO!
Two Pulaskians killed in Clinton County wreck
Jan. 16—Two Pulaski men were killed in a wreck that took place in Clinton County on Saturday. Jonathan Farmer, 32, of Eubank, and Jacob Dick, 31, of Science Hill were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that took place on U.S. 127. According to Kentucky State Police Post 15, Farmer...
wrtv.com
Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby
HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
wfyi.org
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
WLFI.com
Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
