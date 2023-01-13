ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

5 teens suspected of stealing deputy's AR-15 from his vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies arrested five teenagers last month on suspicion of stealing a deputy's AR-15 rifle and a magazine of ammunition from his patrol car. The teens — three 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys — are suspected of stealing the rifle about 2 a.m....
LAFAYETTE, IN
YAHOO!

Son accused of killing father over borrowed car dispute

Jan. 17—ANDERSON — A domestic dispute between a father and son over the use of a borrowed car on Friday led to the death of Jerry Wade and the arrest of his son Jansen. The Madison County Prosecutor's office on Tuesday was given an additional 72 hours to file against Jansen Lee Wade, 31, booked at the county jail on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and criminal recklessness.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville police investigating armed robbery

The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
YAHOO!

Two Pulaskians killed in Clinton County wreck

Jan. 16—Two Pulaski men were killed in a wreck that took place in Clinton County on Saturday. Jonathan Farmer, 32, of Eubank, and Jacob Dick, 31, of Science Hill were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that took place on U.S. 127. According to Kentucky State Police Post 15, Farmer...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WLFI.com

Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy