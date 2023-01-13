ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Crumbl Cookies officially opens in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crumbl Cookies has opened a new location in the Miami Valley.

The popular bakery opened its newest location at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights on Friday, Jan. 13.

Crumbl is known for their specialty cookies that are on a rotating menu each week, along with classic favorites including sugar cookies and milk chocolate chip.

This week, the store is featuring Confetti Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Cheesecake, Rocky Road, Classic Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The store will be open Friday from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m.

