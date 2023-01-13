Read full article on original website
Fayette County Workers Sentenced With Jail And Probation
Workers at a Fayette County-based livestock dealer have recently been sentenced to probation and jail time following a fraud investigation. From 1999 to May 2021, workers at the Lynch Livestock have allegedly been part of a fraud scheme where they would routinely downgrade the weights and classification of hods to save money. According to reports, the plot targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant
A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - Five inmates were captured after escaping from the USP Thomson prison camp last week according to AFGE 4070, the union representing workers at USP Thomson. The union says some of the inmates went to a local hotel after escaping. The union alleges that Warden Thomas Bergami...
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County.
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
Northeast Iowa “Acid-Making” Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy of Cedar Rapids is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the Fayette County Jail in West Union at about 4:30 am Tuesday morning. According to the criminal complaints,...
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
Salvation Army of Dubuque Seeks To Reach Campaign Goal
The Salvation Army of Dubuque is still hoping to get closer to its 2022 campaign goal of $320,000. The kettle portion of the campaign finished on December 24th and raised $110,000. A report says the mail appeal will continue until January 31st, and so far, has brought in nearly $128,000. The Dubuque Salvation Army was able to provide its usual Christmas assistance programs distributing new toys to more than 500 needy children and food vouchers to about 2,000 area residents.
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing
Stabilizing brace rule change draws ire of Iowa gun advocacy group
A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation.
Theft from Dubuque Motel
Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel. Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Glenview Motel on Rockdale Road in Dubuque, for the report of a burglary. No further details have been reported about this theft.
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
Rising prices, costs surround eggs
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation.
