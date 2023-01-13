ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant stop results in arrests

IVANHOE – A warrant service call last week resulted in two arrests in Ivanhoe, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Weatherford said that on Tuesday, Jan. 3, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office stopped at a residence in order to serve a felony warrant on Jason James Abernathy, age 41, on two warrants for felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one felony possession of a controlled substance/failure to appear warrant out of Jasper County.
IVANHOE, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting

Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Lindbergh that sent one person to a hospital. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries investigators say don't appear to be...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

