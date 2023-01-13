Read full article on original website
Warrant stop results in arrests
IVANHOE – A warrant service call last week resulted in two arrests in Ivanhoe, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Weatherford said that on Tuesday, Jan. 3, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office stopped at a residence in order to serve a felony warrant on Jason James Abernathy, age 41, on two warrants for felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one felony possession of a controlled substance/failure to appear warrant out of Jasper County.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting
Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Lindbergh that sent one person to a hospital. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries investigators say don't appear to be...
bluebonnetnews.com
The Unsolved: Texas Ranger working 1999 Liberty County cold case of dismembered body found in ditch
Texas Ranger Brandon Bess is determined to bring justice for victims of unsolved crimes. His current focus is the cold case of a man’s torso that was discovered back in December 1999 in a roadside ditch on CR 622 in Liberty County. As a cold case investigator for the...
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Man's life plus 160 years sentence may be one of Hardin County's longest sentences ever
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 64-year-old man received what may be Hardin County's longest sentence ever after a jury found him guilty of committing sex crimes against children. Ronnie Lee Gordon was sentenced to life plus another 160 years in a Texas state prison by Judge Steve Thomas after a Hardin County jury found him guilty on Friday, January 13, 2023.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
KFDM-TV
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
KFDM-TV
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
No injuries reported after boat overturns on Keith Lake in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The people onboard a boat that overturned Tuesday were luckily rescued by a passing boat before emergency crews arrived. A person called 911 about an overturned boat on Keith Lake not far from the boat ramp around 8:15 a.m. The caller told dispatch they did not see the boat flip and that it was already overturned when they saw it.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KFDM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: I10 East reopens after FedEx truck crash
Jefferson County — UPDATE: TxDOT says Interstate 10 East at FM 365 has reopened as of 2:30 p.m. after a FedEx truck crashed at about 8:30 this morning. The FedEx truck overturned Tuesday on Interstate 10 East, just before Smith Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The...
Suspects held on $1M bonds after Newton Police chief was injured in Saturday morning shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A bulletproof vest may have saved the life of the Newton Police Chief after he was shot in the back while helping enforce an eviction. It happened Saturday morning. Chief Will Jackson and Sheriff Robert Burby were helping Newton County Precinct One Constable Colton Havard evict a man and woman from a home in the 3100 block of FM 1004.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
Victim speaks out, warns others after her vehicle was stolen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people wanted for burglarizing a vehicle and stealing another in Beaumont remain on the run. Rebeca Castro recently had her dream car that she worked so hard for, stolen. Castro shared with 12News, a video from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 of a man with a...
'Above and beyond': Nine Beaumont Police officers recognized with Life-Saving, Meritorious Service Awards for heroic actions
While not all the incidents had outcomes everyone hoped for, these nine police officers persevered and never gave up on those who needed them. Police officers handle overwhelmingly stressful and dangerous situations, doing so with the calmness of a trained professional and the heart of a compassionate human being. The...
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Southeast Texas community remembers life, legacy of Cotton Creek Winery owner Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, customers and employees are mourning the loss of long-time owner of Cotton Creek Winery in Beaumont. Artie Tucker lost his year-long battle with stage four lung and liver cancer on January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Cotton Creek Winery Employee, Derek McWilliams,...
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
