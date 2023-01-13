Read full article on original website
Annual 'Walk for Life' event brings thousands to Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Over two-thousand people gathered Saturday at Waterfront Park, all to promote pro-life it's one of the most significant events in the anti-abortion community. The Walk for Life event has become an annual event in San Diego, and each year, the number of people participating keeps growing.
Weekend Watch January 13 - 15 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
Historic building in Pacific Beach vandalized
SAN DIEGO — Efforts to restore a historic building after it was vandalized are underway. The co-owner of the Dunaway Building in Pacific Beach says vandals destroyed the historic lanterns. The building has been an icon in Pacific Beach for decades, The building's co-owners say the building's history and...
San Diego's homeless community struggles to find shelter from storms
SAN DIEGO — San Diego saw another day of heavy rain Monday. As the winter storms keep rolling through, people living on the streets are being put in a tough situation. "This has been complete despair," said homeless advocate Amie Zamudio. She said most shelters are full so people...
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee is cracking down on homeless encampments set up along the San Diego River. A new ordinance will essentially make it illegal for people to set up camps or to start fires along the riverbed. While this has the full support of Santee...
'Love, loyalty and support' | San Diego firefighter with 25 years of service remembered
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people filled The Rock Church for the service Monday to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell. He died unexpectedly on December 13. "That person sitting next to you, across from you is special. That person also made the decision to be a protector," said his sister Sheri.
CW Prize Party | Win tickets to see Collective Soul at Sycuan Casino Resort
EL CAJON, Calif. — THE CW PRIZE PARTY is giving away three (3) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see Collective Soul, LIVE in concert at Sycuan Casino Resort on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8pm. The contest ends at 11:59pm Sunday, January 22, 2023.
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
Starlight Bowl, closed since 2011, may get a chance to reopen in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — The Starlight Bowl made its final curtain call in 2011 after its tenant decided to exit stage left and file for bankruptcy. Fast forward to 2023 and Stephen Stopper, the CEO of the Save Starlight organization believes it's time for this dramatic pause to come to an end.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address
SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre. Watch the full address on CBS8+ and The CW San Diego. The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan celebrates 1st birthday at San Diego Zoo
SAN DIEGO — After a tumultuous birth, Kaja, a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, celebrated his first birthday at San Diego Zoo. Kaja was born in 2022 to her mother, Indah, who suffered severe medical complications such as serious bleeding and anemia after giving birth to Kaja. Indah required several...
More rain means more potholes around San Diego
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out driving on the roads, then you’ve seen for yourself that potholes have been appearing more often and have grown in size with the recent rainfall from passing storms. CBS 8’s Brian White hit the roadways to see how the rain has affected potholes around town.
Maya Millete's father, sister-in-law take the stand in preliminary hearing for Larry Millete
SAN DIEGO — After a three-day break, the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife, resumed Tuesday morning. For the first time, we heard from Maya Millete's father, Pablito Tabalanza. He gave his testimony through an interpreter. The 72-year-old testified in 2020,...
Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
17-year-old Muay Thai kickboxer has the heart of a champion
CARLSBAD, Calif. — After losing a few fights in elementary school, a Vista boy decided to do something about it. In this Zevely Zone, I jumped in the ring at the Carlsbad Kickboxing Club with a world champ. If 2023 is anything like 2022, David Delapaz is about to...
Watch live: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — More than two years ago, a Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, went missing. She still has not been found. Wednesday morning, a preliminary hearing began for Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. CBS 8 learned there are 25 witnesses on the prosecution's list....
San Diego nomad climbs to the top of Ecuador volcano
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 last spoke with climber Valerie Orsoni in September 2022, when she broke a record of climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. Now, she’s back at it again. "I'm so excited! Here, I'm the first woman on the mountain! Woo, we did it," cheers Orsoni at the top of a mountain in Ecuador.
Person wounded in shooting in Teralta West neighborhood
SAN DIEGO — A person was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego police were called to the 4200 block of 44th Street in the Teralta West neighborhood around 3:53 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to police. Officers...
