CBS 8

Annual 'Walk for Life' event brings thousands to Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO — Over two-thousand people gathered Saturday at Waterfront Park, all to promote pro-life it's one of the most significant events in the anti-abortion community. The Walk for Life event has become an annual event in San Diego, and each year, the number of people participating keeps growing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch January 13 - 15 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Historic building in Pacific Beach vandalized

SAN DIEGO — Efforts to restore a historic building after it was vandalized are underway. The co-owner of the Dunaway Building in Pacific Beach says vandals destroyed the historic lanterns. The building has been an icon in Pacific Beach for decades, The building's co-owners say the building's history and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address

SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre. Watch the full address on CBS8+ and The CW San Diego. The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

More rain means more potholes around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out driving on the roads, then you’ve seen for yourself that potholes have been appearing more often and have grown in size with the recent rainfall from passing storms. CBS 8’s Brian White hit the roadways to see how the rain has affected potholes around town.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego nomad climbs to the top of Ecuador volcano

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 last spoke with climber Valerie Orsoni in September 2022, when she broke a record of climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. Now, she’s back at it again. "I'm so excited! Here, I'm the first woman on the mountain! Woo, we did it," cheers Orsoni at the top of a mountain in Ecuador.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Person wounded in shooting in Teralta West neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — A person was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego police were called to the 4200 block of 44th Street in the Teralta West neighborhood around 3:53 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to police. Officers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
