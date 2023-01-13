Read full article on original website
WBOC
Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman
SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
Shots Fired Lead to Drug Bust in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Officers responding to shots fired found drugs inside of a home. According to the Seaford Police Department, on Jan. 16 around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to State Street for reported shots fired. Officers say they located shell casings from a handgun in the road and later found a bullet in the road from those same shell casings.
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
The Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Keivon Quailes of Laurel, Delaware on numerous felony charges after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop with a gun in his […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges After Vehicle Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street
EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
Laurel Man Facing Gun Possession Charges after Police Chase
LAUREL, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested Keivon Quailes of Laurel on numerous felony charges after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop with a gun. On Monday around 2:43 p.m., police say a trooper saw a tan Mercury Montego traveling eastbound on Laurel Road approaching Old Stage Road. A computer check of the Mercury’s registration showed that the tag belonged to a gray Chrysler Sebring, not a Mercury Montego, police say. The trooper pulled over the car. The driver, later identified as Quailes, said he did not have his license with him, allegedly provided a false name and date of birth, and when questioned by the trooper, fled the scene.
Reward In Search For Missing Man in Somerset County
PRINCESS ANNE, MD – Crime Solvers are offering $1,000 for information leading to the location of Dequan Javon Fields. Maryland State Police have been looking for the 27-year-old since finding his 2004 gold Dodge Durango abandoned at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset Investigators say the exterior was covered in mud, and there was blood inside. His family reported him missing on Jan. 12. Investigators also believe the SUV was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023.
Fatal accident leaves 2 dead
Laurel, DE- A fatal car collision in Laurel left two dead Tuesday evening according to Delaware State Police. The incident occurred in the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 pm and caused an extended road closure. Details are limited at this time but we will update...
Most Wanted - January 16, 2023.
Winter weather, and law enforcement wants to provide a nice warm shelter for fugitives. We're back with "Most Wanted Monday " and Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
Fatal crash kills 2 in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Frankford Saturday night. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As...
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
Laurel Woman Accused of Assaulting, Dragging Officer with Car
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel,...
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
