Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.

MILFORD, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO