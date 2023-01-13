Read full article on original website
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
Cascade Man Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A man from Cascade was arrested on a drug charge. Dubuque County Authorities arrested 34 year old Anthony Orcholski of Cascade on Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl.
Davenport man facing several charges after allegedly found operating stolen vehicle
A Davenport man faces significant prison time after he was reportedly found operating a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 last week. 43-year-old Dathan Luth of North Prairie Street was located Monday night just after 6:30 operating a 2015 Ford van that had been reported stolen. Upon contact, he had the odor of ingested alcohol and allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had been drinking, and was a little drunk. He also reportedly admitted that he had used meth in the past few days.
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
Iowa City Police respond to shots fired on Pedestrian Mall; IC man charged
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say fired a gun at another subject on the Ped Mall. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun point blank at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Four to Hospital
A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.
Arrest made in Iowa City burglary case
Iowa City Police have made an arrest in a reported burglary earlier this week. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just before 10:45 Wednesday night for a subject breaking into the house through a window while the reporting party hid in their basement. Arriving police say they located 42-year-old Angela Burk of Dover Street exiting the residence through a broken-out sliding glass door. Burk allegedly admitted to breaking the door with a rock. The resident also claimed Burk broke a door to a bedroom as well.
IC teens accused of stealing running vehicle
Two Iowa City teens face charges that they stole a running vehicle on New Year’s Eve. Police records indicate a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old discovered a work van that had been left running with the keys inside while it was parked at the Westwinds Drive Fareway just before 11:45am.
Suspect in teen’s stabbing jailed
A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail. According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
North Liberty man arrested on domestic abuse warrant reportedly violated weapons restriction
A North Liberty man who reportedly held a gun to a woman’s head while accusing her of stealing money from him was arrested on a warrant based on the incident Sunday. The alleged domestic abuse occurred on December 20th at the Alydar Street residence of 43-year-old Seven Divine. According to the victim, who spoke with officers on Friday, Divine accused her of stealing money. He then reportedly threw her on the bed and held a gun to her left temple for two hours. Divine allegedly told her she needed to return the money or he would shoot her, and stated the gun was real. Divine also reportedly struck the woman in the cheek with brass knuckles.
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Transient accused of stealing approximately $20,000 in jewelry from IC residence
A transient faces charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from an Iowa City residence. 46-year-old Joseph Barnes was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police say last November the alleged victim reported approximately $20,000 in jewelry missing from her Scott Park Drive residence. The home was undergoing reconstruction at the time, and Barnes was one of the workers.
