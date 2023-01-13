A North Liberty man who reportedly held a gun to a woman’s head while accusing her of stealing money from him was arrested on a warrant based on the incident Sunday. The alleged domestic abuse occurred on December 20th at the Alydar Street residence of 43-year-old Seven Divine. According to the victim, who spoke with officers on Friday, Divine accused her of stealing money. He then reportedly threw her on the bed and held a gun to her left temple for two hours. Divine allegedly told her she needed to return the money or he would shoot her, and stated the gun was real. Divine also reportedly struck the woman in the cheek with brass knuckles.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO