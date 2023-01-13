Read full article on original website
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
WINKNEWS.com
Fat Katz Slider Bar opens in University Village
About 10 years ago, Fat Katz Sports Bistro opened in Fort Myers. Five years later, sister restaurant Skinny Dogz Brunchery opened in Gateway. Now, the beginning of what may be further expansion for the brand opened in University Village in Estero. Fat Katz Slider Bar opened in Suite 200 in...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida
3787 Fort Charles Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3787 Fort Charles Drive, Naples, Florida, penned by Jeff Harrell and executed by BCB Homes, totes wide water vistas from nearly every vantage point. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3787 Fort Charles Drive, please contact Bill H Earls, PA (Phone: 239-777-6622) & Larry W Lappin, Jr. (Phone: 239-571-8247) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
WINKNEWS.com
Last call for Pelican Larry’s on Pine Ridge; The Oasis coming
The Oasis will provide a redefined refuge in the Naples area when it launches in March at the original location of Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1046 Pine Ridge Road. It’s “last call” this week for the original Pelican Larry’s, which opened 25 years ago on Pine Ridge near the corner of U.S. 41. Live music and guest disc jockeys will celebrate the venue’s final days this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Although ownership changed hands Tuesday, original owner Randy Seyler will be on hand through Sunday to manage the operation, which has been informally called Dirty Larry’s, a nod to Clint Eastwood’s popular “Dirty Harry” movie series.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
More Explores: LuLu’s Kitchen is cooking for a cause in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – Eat for a cause at LuLu’s Kitchen in Naples!. Every meal sold benefits the St. Matthew’s House mission. From decadent pastries and cakes to the biggest biscuits at breakfast, LuLu’s has something for everyone. The kitchen serves multiple purposes. It’s a training facility...
Naples looking to repair sewer system pumps wiped out by Hurricane Ian
The City of Naples is looking to increase the amount it spends on the sanitary sewer system that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. Part of the system is being held together by temporary repairs.
Lee County accepts $5 million emergency grant to replace beach sand
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept funds to place sand on beaches throughout the county. The state approved the allocation of $5 million for beach and sand dune placement through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
Manatees on the move to warmer waters in SWFL
Visitors to Manatee Park got a special treat on Monday, watching the gentle giants move into the warmer waters in Southwest Florida. When the Gulf of Mexico drops below 68 degrees, Manatees instinctively seek warmth by going to waters near power plants like the one outside of Manatee Park. Some...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
FMB resident opens up about losing patience with lack of mail delivery
One Fort Myers Beach resident is opening up about losing patience with the United States Post Office.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
