"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
cbs4indy.com
Cyclists ask for safety changes after cars seen driving on the Monon Trail
INDIANAPOLIS — Unwelcome visitors on the Monon Trail. More cars are showing up where they don’t belong. People who use the trail to bike, run and walk the area are pleading for action before someone gets hurt. “It’s pretty scary,” said local cyclist Alexander Geragotelis. “You’re just going...
cbs4indy.com
Rain moving in this afternoon
Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal...
cbs4indy.com
Ramp from 56th St. to Northbound I-465 closing for 2 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers taking 56th St. to get onto I-465 Northbound are going to start seeing orange barrels where they don’t want to. Just after the morning rush hour Tuesday, construction crews closed down the ramp from 56th St. to NB 465. The ramp will be closed through 2024, nearly two years from now.
wrtv.com
Sinkhole that shut down McCarty Street in Downtown Indy happened during 'planned utility relocation, DPW said
INDIANAPOLIS — A sinkhole has shut down a busy downtown Indianapolis street for at least 24 hours. McCarty Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street is shut down after after the street collapsed Monday afternoon. According to a foreman at the cleanup site, the sinkhole crosses the entire street...
korncountry.com
Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your Sheriff.”
cbs4indy.com
Above-average temps today, not record-breaking
Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records. cbs4indy.com/weather. Above-average temps today, not record-breaking. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average...
cbs4indy.com
Beth forecasts an active week of weather
We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal offenders have the right to bail. Man dies in...
WISH-TV
HMD Motorsports expanding headquarters to former Brownsburg Marsh building
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The HMD Motorsports racing team announced its plan Tuesday to expand its headquarters to the former Marsh grocery building in Brownsburg. A statement from HMD Motorsports confirmed the plan to renovate the vacant building at 843 E. Main St, the former Marsh supermarket. HMD Motorsports...
korncountry.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
cbs4indy.com
Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family
INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
cbs4indy.com
Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis …. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
cbs4indy.com
A great day ahead; More rain coming this week
We’re drying out Tuesday morning and temperatures are very mild to start the day. The ground is still damp but the rain has moved on. Temperatures have already hit their high for the day. We were at 53° around 1 a.m. Since then, temperatures have dropped slightly behind the passage of a front and clearing skies.
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
