ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Rain moving in this afternoon

Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Ramp from 56th St. to Northbound I-465 closing for 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers taking 56th St. to get onto I-465 Northbound are going to start seeing orange barrels where they don’t want to. Just after the morning rush hour Tuesday, construction crews closed down the ramp from 56th St. to NB 465. The ramp will be closed through 2024, nearly two years from now.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your Sheriff.”
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Above-average temps today, not record-breaking

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records. cbs4indy.com/weather. Above-average temps today, not record-breaking. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Beth forecasts an active week of weather

We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal offenders have the right to bail. Man dies in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis …. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

A great day ahead; More rain coming this week

We’re drying out Tuesday morning and temperatures are very mild to start the day. The ground is still damp but the rain has moved on. Temperatures have already hit their high for the day. We were at 53° around 1 a.m. Since then, temperatures have dropped slightly behind the passage of a front and clearing skies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy