ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Here's How To Eat Breakfast Exactly Like a Celeb Nutritionist

By Kaitlin Vogel
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2kPM_0kE2YyFO00

Serena Poon, Kerry Washington's nutritionist, shares her go-to breakfast.

We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As the name suggests, breakfast is a time when you break your fast. And the foods and drinks you choose to fuel your body with are essential to your overall health.

Serena Poon , celebrity chef and nutritionist for celebrities like Kerry Washington and Jerry Bruckheimer, shares more about what she eats for the first meal of her day.

“I personally practice intermittent fasting and recommend that many of my adult clients do the same,” says Poon. “Intermittent fasting can elicit benefits in many populations (it’s not right for everyone though, so make sure to check with your practitioner). Intermittent fasting can help reduce inflammation and improve gut health , heart health and memory, just to name a few benefits.”

Fasting also triggers autophagy, a crucial process for cellular health and longevity.

“All of that is to say that my personal definition of breakfast is the first meal that I eat when I break my fast, so it’s not necessarily the morning ’s meal,” Poon explains. “No matter when you have your first meal, it is important to reach for fresh, wholesome, nutrient-dense foods. These foods will supply your body with the necessary nutrients and energy to take on your day.”

Poon’s First Meal of the Day

“I start with a cup of warm lemon water and a tall glass of my luminous elixir, which is full of fresh, green vegetables to get my digestion moving and to supply my body with easily absorbed nutrients,” says Poon. “After, I’ll make myself a cup of matcha or a matcha latte with homemade nut milk. Matcha is full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances. For this reason, I prefer matcha to coffee .”

Related: 11 Decadent Matcha Recipes

For food, she usually reaches for a piece of avocado toast on vegan, gluten -free, sprouted bread topped with broccoli sprouts, sliced cucumbers, hemp seeds fresh black pepper, sea salt with a high polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil drizzle, or some unsweetened coconut yogurt topped with hemp seeds and blueberries.

“These meals are nutrient-dense, supply an array of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, protein and fiber—the perfect combination for breaking fast,” says Poon.

Healthy Swaps for Traditional Breakfast Meals

In terms of breakfast foods (and really, all meals), Poon’s number one recommendation is to keep it real.

Related: 55 Satisfying Vegan Breakfasts to Power Your Day—Minus Meat and Dairy

“Eat real, wholesome unprocessed foods for every meal and your body will thank you ,” she suggests. Poon also recommends including protein in your breakfast to start the day with sustained energy, but warns against processed foods "like breakfast meats (which are known to be carcinogenic) and vegan breakfast meats (often very high in sodium).”

When selecting bread, reach for whole grain and sprouted bread , which is going to deliver more nutrients and fiber than white bread. You'll also want to reach for cold-pressed vegetable juices, which are lower in sugar than fruit juices. In general, don’t be afraid to add vegetables to your breakfast.

Just because it’s not the norm in our society doesn’t mean that breakfast isn’t a great time to fuel your body with vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants that will help you feel great, Poon adds.

Next up: 10 Healthy Ten-Minute (or Less) Breakfasts for Busy Mornings

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
shefinds

The One Metabolism-Boosting Nut You Should Be Adding To Your Oatmeal, According To Dietitians

The food you nourish your body with makes all the difference in your health, especially when it comes to weight loss–and especially first thing in the morning. That’s why choosing the right breakfast is crucial if you want to lose weight. Luckily, if you’re starting your day with a hearty bowl of warm oatmeal (or overnight oats like these), you’re already on the right track. But adding the right ingredients to the mix can take your healthy meal one step further. And when it comes to nutritious, metabolism-boosting toppings, it doesn’t get much better than crunchy nuts.
CNBC

A Harvard nutritionist eats these 10 foods to 'fuel' her brain and 'stay sharp'

I never go grocery shopping when I'm hungry. People who do are more tempted to buy unhealthy comfort snacks and packaged goods, rather than whole, nutritious and satisfying options. I'm very intentional about what I put in my body. So as a nutritional psychiatrist and author of "This Is Your...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
msn.com

Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)

Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Parade

Parade

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy