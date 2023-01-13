ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Barrell Craft Spirits acquires rickhouse from Angel's Envy

 4 days ago
The five-story rickhouse is located in Shively.

Photo courtesy of Barrell Craft Spirits

Earlier this month, award-winning spirits company Barrell Craft Spirits purchased a 89,000-sqft rickhouse for $2.41 million from another local spirits giant — Angel’s Envy
.

The rickhouse was originally built in 1940 as part of Yellowstone Distillery’s campus following the repeal of Prohibition. Since then, it has been owned by several other companies, including Florida Distillers, Glenmore Distilling Company, and of course, Angel’s Envy.

Barrel Craft Spirits was founded in Derby City in 2013 and is known for being an independent blender of cask strength whiskey and rum. The brand works with ~65 different producers to create its products — one of which ranked No.3
on Whisky Advocate’s most exciting whiskies of 2022. So, the new rickhouse will provide much needed space for housing its acquired barrels.

