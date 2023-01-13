Chilling surveillance video caught the moment University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire at a car, killing a 23-year-old passenger and sending bystanders running for their lives. “Oh my God!” a woman is heard screaming in the Ring doorbell camera clip as she runs with another woman from the shooting early Saturday. The footage captured two cars driving down the street before the sound of at least 10 shots being fired rang out. Police said that after interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, they identified college hoopster Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Miles...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO