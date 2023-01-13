Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU
For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Alabama Coach Reveals He Spoke To Former NFL Star After Player's Arrest
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has a tough situation on his hands. Earlier this week, now-former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder. He admittedly provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired the weapon and killed a young woman near ...
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule
The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Alabama Football Set to Host Top Quarterback Recruit From Arkansas
Consensus four-star quarterback Walker White will make an unofficial visit Alabama on Tuesday.
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season
How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-defensive-coaching-staff-potentially-look-next-season/">. Nick Saban is changing his coaching staff at the University of Alabama. After watching Kirby Smart deliver the University of Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, Saban knows change is needed. Several Tide fans and former...
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Video captured moment Alabama hoops player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire
Chilling surveillance video caught the moment University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire at a car, killing a 23-year-old passenger and sending bystanders running for their lives. “Oh my God!” a woman is heard screaming in the Ring doorbell camera clip as she runs with another woman from the shooting early Saturday. The footage captured two cars driving down the street before the sound of at least 10 shots being fired rang out. Police said that after interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, they identified college hoopster Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Miles...
Alabama basketball player charged with murder in shooting near campus
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...
Details Emerging From Ex-Alabama Player's Murder Charges
In one of the most disappointing sports stories of the new year, new details are coming out regarding ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and his involvement in a fatal shooting that took the life of a young woman this past weekend. Per court documents published by AL.com, Miles admitted to ...
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
