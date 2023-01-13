ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU

For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jameson Steward

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
OXFORD, MS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season

How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-defensive-coaching-staff-potentially-look-next-season/">. Nick Saban is changing his coaching staff at the University of Alabama. After watching Kirby Smart deliver the University of Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, Saban knows change is needed. Several Tide fans and former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New York Post

Video captured moment Alabama hoops player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire

Chilling surveillance video caught the moment University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire at a car, killing a 23-year-old passenger and sending bystanders running for their lives. “Oh my God!” a woman is heard screaming in the Ring doorbell camera clip as she runs with another woman from the shooting early Saturday. The footage captured two cars driving down the street before the sound of at least 10 shots being fired rang out. Police said that after interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, they identified college hoopster Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Miles...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS DFW

Alabama basketball player charged with murder in shooting near campus

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Details Emerging From Ex-Alabama Player's Murder Charges

In one of the most disappointing sports stories of the new year, new details are coming out regarding ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and his involvement in a fatal shooting that took the life of a young woman this past weekend. Per court documents published by AL.com, Miles admitted to ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
